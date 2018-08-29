In recognition of National Recovery Month and of people in our community touched by drug addiction, Bridge House/Grace House will present a Second Line for a Second Chance at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Palmer Park, at the corner of South Claiborne and South Carrollton avenues.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., and an opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m.
The free event honors the lifelong journey of recovery. It also remembers those who have lost their lives to addiction. Following the second-line around the park, there will be music, food and refreshments.
Presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust, the event also raises awareness about Bridge House/Grace House, which recognizes drug and alcohol addiction as a treatable disease and not a moral failing.
With residential facilities at 1401 Delachaise St. and 1160 Camp St. for women, and at 4150 Earhart Blvd. for men, Bridge House/Grace House treats people in need regardless of ability to pay.
There is no cost to participate in the second-line and after-party, but those who donate $15 will receive a March for Recovery T-shirt. For information, to volunteer or to register, visit www.bridgehouse.org and click on “our events.”
New Orleans dance history
Highlighting the growing holdings of the Historic New Orleans Collection, the museum is hosting a day of talks about the history of performance dance in New Orleans from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the museum’s Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
“In the Spotlight: Stories of Performance Dance in Early New Orleans” will include scholars discussing the city’s place in American classical dance history, as well as African and Haitian influences on early dance in the Crescent City.
There will be a performance of La Cachucha, a celebrated Spanish dance popular in the mid-19th century, a display of costumes and a light reception. Admission is $10. For information and to register for the forum, visit www.my.hnoc.org.
St. Pius club meets
The St. Pius X Women’s Club will hold its first meeting of the school year at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, in the gymnasium, 6600 Spanish Fort Blvd.
Club officers are Heather Meadows, president; Camey Grau, vice president; Lacy Virgadamo, corresponding secretary; Jennifer Gutierrez, recording secretary; Valerie Matherne, treasurer; Dana Ascani and Felicia Nguyen, hospitality coordinators; Amanda Chittenden, volunteer/room mother coordinator; and Liz Fick, membership coordinator. For information about the school, visit www.stpiusnola.org.