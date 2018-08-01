The Friends of the Cabildo Film Series will bring some of the best films and documentaries that highlight New Orleans and Louisiana people, places and culture, beginning Aug. 22 with "Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table."
All the screening will begin at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the performance hall on the third floor of the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave. The 7 p.m. screenings will be followed by discussions with filmmaker Vivian Norris, an adjunct professor at Tulane University. Tickets are available at friendsofthecabildo.org.
Other films in the series are:
Oct 17: "The Big Easy"
Dec 12: "Forever Waves"
Jan 16: "Piano Players"
March 20: "Big Charity — The Death of America's Oldest Hospital"
April 26: "1970 Jazz Fest Films"