The Patrick F. Taylor Foundation announced the winners of its citywide high school arts competition, 18 in ’18, at the opening of the Taylor Education Center, 612 Andrew Higgins Blvd., New Orleans.
“We wanted to capture the voices and creativity of our city’s youth during this tricentennial year,” said Phyllis M. Taylor, president and CEO of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation. “We were amazed by the breadth of talent and depth of emotions that these young artists expressed for the city they love.”
Submitted art forms ranged from poetry and essays to videos and graphic arts. The panel of judges then narrowed the 47 participants to 18 finalists and then to five winners:
- Ella Cheramie, first place, was awarded $1,800. Her high school, St. Mary’s Dominican High School, received $18,000.
- Marisa Scarlata, second place, was awarded $1,500. Her high school, Cabrini High School, received $15,000.
- Elijah Turk, third place, was awarded $1,200. His high school, The NET Charter High School, received $12,000.
- Kennedi White, fourth place, was awarded $900. Her high school, Cabrini High School, received $9,000.
- Ryan Simien Jr., fifth place, was awarded $600. His high school, New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School, received $6,000.
All submissions can be viewed at www.18in18nola.com along with a film on 18 in ’18 that was produced by Kelly Yu, a senior at Lusher High School, in partnership with artistic director and internationally renowned artist and design consultant Xiao Xiao. The film features the finalists as they explore the Garden District, City Park, downtown and the French Quarter.
The Taylor Education Center is a multipurpose building containing office space and a state-of-the-art rooftop conference center designed for meetings and special events. For more information about the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation, visit www.pftaylorfoundation.org.