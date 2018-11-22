Kiwanis Club of Algiers hears from Chalmette Refinery manager Advocate staff report Nov 22, 2018 - 7:30 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Jerry Forstall, right, plant manager at Chalmette Refinery, discussed the history and current capabilities of the refinery at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Algiers. He is pictured with club President Joe Bekeris. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Chalmette Refinery Kiwanis Club Of Algiers View comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. New Orleans Breaking News Stay in the know about New Orleans' biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! New Orleans Morning Roundup New Orleans news updates are sent each weekday morning. Stay informed. Signup today! Sign up Manage Lists Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Karen Taylorgist504.636.7434Online submission orContact by e-mail Letter to the editor Send a letter to the editor to voice your opinion.