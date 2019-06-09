COMMUNITY EVENTS
RIVER REGION MUSICAL: "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" will be onstage at the Destrehan Auditorium starting Thursday, June 13, when the River Region Drama Guild performs the award-winning play. Based on the 1988 movie, the show follows two con men and their comedic antics on the French Riviera. The show will run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at 1 Wildcat Lane, Destrehan. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 door. For tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com.
MOVIES AT THE ZOO: Audubon Zoo will continue the popular Dinner and a ZOOvie Series at 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, with a showing of the animated latest in the "Jurassic" installments: "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Gates open at 6 p.m., along with the zoo's aquatic play areas Gator Run Lazy River and Cool Zoo. Movies are shown in the Capital One Bank Field. Food trucks and some concessions are open, or families may bring dinner, with blankets and chairs. Online tickets are $6 for the movie, plus $7 for the Cool Zoo. For information, visit auduboninstitute.org.
BENEFIT CONCERT: A four-band concert will benefit The NOLA Grannies at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Vaughan's Lounge, 4229 Dauphine St., New Orleans. Headlining the concert are Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet, plus Keith Burnstein and Michael Skinkus, Luna Mora and Mia Borders. The "Grannies" are a nonprofit organization providing legal-asylum seekers and their children with help navigating travel itineraries, plus food, water and other necessities en route to sponsor homes. A $20 donation is suggested and a portion of all proceeds plus a silent auction will go to the fund. For information, visit www.facebook.com/NOLAGrannies.
RECITAL SCHEDULE: The Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts' River Ridge school of Music and Dance will hold vocal and instrumental recitals Saturday, June 29, at 8:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m and 7:30 p.m., and a dance recital at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Solomon Theatre at St. Martin's Episcopal School, 225 Green Acres Road, Metairie. Tickets are $12-$15. For information, visit www.events.laapa.com.
ANIMAL BENEFIT: Rock, Ride & Rescue, a benefit for a number of animal welfare nonprofits, will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Rock 'N' Bowl, 3000 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The event features music by Sunpie Barnes, a silent auction, raffle, bake sale and benefits the Greater New Orleans Therapeutic Riding Center, La-SPCA Special Needs Fund, Molly the Pony Foundation, Louisiana Boxer Rescue and the Krewe of Mid City Mutt Mamas Dog Rescue. Tickets are $10 advance, $15 door. For information, call (504) 453-3048.
SNEAUXBALL FEST: Car shows, talent shows, business networking, a step show and concert will all be part of the inaugural Sneauxball Fest at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at 5900 Bullard Ave., New Orleans. Planned are food vendors, interactive activities and live performances. For information, visit www.sneauxballfest.com
MEETINGS
NARFE: The Vernon N. Landry Chapter 1398 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Rocky and Carlo's Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway. All active and retired federal/postal employees are encouraged to attend. Col. John Catalanotte will address issues to include the president’s 2020 budget proposal. For information, contact pamela.e.marks1953@gmail.com.
KIWANIS SPEAKERS: Algiers Development District executive director Kathy Lynn Honaker will discuss updates to the Federal City at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the meeting at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. Next up, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will speak at the 6 p.m. June 20 meeting. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
ALGIERS HISTORY: "Finding Isabelle 'Ma Belle' London Jefferson: A New Orleans Family Matriarch" will the topic at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive. Gaynell Brady will discuss African American genealogical research. For information, visit www.algiershistoricalsociety.org.
HONORS
PEACE OFFICER GRADUATES: Five officers from the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office were recent graduates of the Peace Officer Standards and Training program conducted at the sheriff’s Training Facility in Luling. Deputies Alfred Wilson, Orlando Nicholas, Destiny Trosclair, Darlene Cooper and Stevie Anthony completed the 15-week program, which included training in firearms, physical fitness, Louisiana criminal and traffic law, interrogations, investigative techniques and more. Cooper was selected assistant president of the class, and Wilson was the commander.
GARDEN HONOR: Tricia Ortalano was awarded the Marie Bradburn Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual luncheon of the Jefferson Parish Council of Garden Clubs. Ortalano is a member of Terrytown Garden Club and an officer of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation.
LEGION AWARD: Ross "Frog" Babin recently received the American Legion Department of Louisiana Second District Citizen of the Year honor at the Westwego City Council meeting. He was presented the honor by Legion Second District Commander Fred Schassar.
BOARD ELECTION: Det. Sgt. Michael Shard, lead officer for the Criminal Investigations Division Cyber/Financial Crimes Unit of the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, has been elected to the board of directors of the Louisiana Forgery and Fraud Investigators Association. Shard is a certified financial crimes investigator, mobile forensics examiner, and a member of the U.S. Secret Service/Louisiana Financial/Electronic Crimes Task Force-New Orleans Field Office.
REUNIONS
WEST JEFFERSON ’69: The alumni of the West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. June 29 at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $70 per person. Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of ’69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.
KIDS & SUMMER
ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER CAMPS: St. Charles Catholic High School is presenting a number of summer camp programs for children ages 4-17. For information, call (985) 652-3809 or visit www.stcharlescatholic.org.
- Athletic Performance Camp for boys and girls in grades seven through 12, with session times available through July 18 on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Contact Courtland Taylor at taylor.courtland@stcharlescatholic.org.
- Cheerleader mini camp for ages 4-13, 9 a.m. to noon June 17-20, $50, contact Denille Monica at (225) 445-1018 or scccheer19@gmail.com.
- Soccer Camp for boys and girls ages 4-13, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 24-28, $20 per day or $80 per week, contact Michelle Lemoine at (504) 952-8373 or mlemoine8@yahoo.com.
- Football Camp for ages 7-13, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 15-19 excepting Wednesday, $100, contact Frank Monica at (985) 652-3809, ext. 108, or (504) 915-0374.
STEM SCIENCE CAMP: Science, technology, engineering and math will be a part of the St. Bernard Parish school system's program at the Maumus Science Center in Arabi. Students entering first through fifth grade can participate. The next session is from June 17-21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those entering sixth through eighth grade will participate in the June 24-28 session. Tuition is $150 per week. Cash or money order should be made out to St. Bernard Parish School Board and returned to 200 East St. Bernard Highway with registration packet. For information, go to sbpsb.org/summercamp or (504) 301-2000.
FOOTBALL CAMP: Holy Cross Football Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22-July 26 at 5500 Paris Ave., New Orleans. The camp is open to boys ages 8 to 13. Cost is $150. Drills will be noncontact and football-specific. Participants will learn strength and conditioning. Concessions will be available for purchase. Register at holycrosstigers.com. For information, email coach Adam Giglio at agiglio@holycrosstigers.com.
MUSIC CAMP: Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts will offer three sessions of summer music camp at three schools in the metro area beginning 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends July 8 through July 26. Campers choose five to eight instrumental or vocal programs, including piano, voice, drum, guitar, wind, brass, chorus, jazz band, rock/pop band, ballet, tap and hip-hop. Call (985) 231-0875 or laapa.com. Schools and addresses are:
- River Ridge School of Music and Dance: 2020 Dickory Ave., Suite 220, Harahan
- Mandeville School of Music: 105 Campbell Blvd. No. 1, Mandeville
- Covington School of Music: 1111 Village Walk Building B, Covington.