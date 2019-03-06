QUICK ASHES: Gretna United Methodist Church will offer "drive-thru" service on Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1309 Whitney Ave., Gretna. For information, see gretnaumc.org or call (504) 366-6685.
DRIVE-THRU ASHES: Munholland United Methodist Church will offer a drive-thru service for Ash Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1201 Metairie Road in the back parking lot of the church.
ROSARY FOR PEACE: A rosary on behalf of law enforcement, emergency personnel, firefighters, military and peace in the world will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. For information, contact Mary Grace Orsag at (504) 367-7515.
DOUGHNUT BREAKFAST: The St. Ann's Men's Club will hold a doughnut breakfast following 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Masses on Sunday in the school cafeteria, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. The group will also meeting at 7 p.m. March 18 at the school's cafeteria.
WOMEN'S BREAKFAST: Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Women's Ministry Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday, 1249 LeBouef St., Algiers.
ROSARY GROUP: The Archbishop Rummel High School Parent Booster Club will hold its monthly Rosary Prayer Group at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the school chapel, 1901 Severn Ave., Metairie, with prayer, coffee, doughnuts and fellowship afterward in the teachers lounge.
AUXILIARY MEETING: St. Angela Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Kern Center, 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie. In addition to playing Bunko, donations of Mardi Gras beads will be collected for ARC. Those attending are asked to dress to complement the theme honoring St. Joseph and St. Patrick. Refreshments will be served. For more information, email Carol Gutelius at carolfgutelius@bellsouth.net.
GARAGE SALE: St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 6017 Camphor St., Metairie, will hold a "Treasures and Trinkets" sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Included are kitchen items, glassware, holiday items, women's accessories, small appliances, toys, children's clothing, furniture, pictures, wall art, collectibles, books, tools, sporting equipment and more. For information, visit stmatthewsumc.com.
St. Joseph's Altars
ARCHBISHOP CHAPELLE ALTAR: Archbishop Chapelle High School, 8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, will have an altar blessing at noon Monday, March 18, in the gymnasium, with a rosary at 7 p.m. Viewing continues until 8 p.m. Monday and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, with Tupa-Tupa at noon and lunch in the cafeteria following. For information, call (504) 467-3105 or visit archbishopchapelle.org.
ASCENSION OF OUR LORD: The Catholic Church at 1900 Greenwood Drive, LaPlace, will bless the St. Joseph's Altar in Piovan Parish Hall following the 8:30 a.m. school Mass Friday, March 15. Viewing continues to 3 p.m., reopening at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with stations of the cross at 7 p.m. On Saturday, viewing is noon to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon, with Tupa-Tupa following 10:30 a.m. Mass. Lenten meal follows. For information, call (985) 652-2615.
BROTHER MARTIN ALTAR: Brother Martin High School, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans, will bless its St. Joseph's Altar at 8 a.m. Monday, March 18, following a 7:25 a.m. Mass. The altar will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19. For information, see brothermartin.com.
HOLY GUARDIAN ANGELS ALTAR: Holy Guardian Angels Church will host an altar dedicated to Deacon Wil Robichaux in the Monsignor Luminais Education Center, 1701 Bridge City Ave., Bridge City. A vigil Mass will be said at 5 p.m. Monday, March 18, with viewing from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Donations go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
OLPH ALTAR: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1908 Short St., Kenner, will display a St. Joseph's Altar. Blessing will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, with viewing until 7 p.m., continuing 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19. Tupa-Tupa will be at noon Tuesday, with food service at 1 p.m. For information, call (504) 464-0361.
OLPS ALTAR: Our Lady of Prompt Succor, 531 Ave. A, Westwego, will host a St. Joseph's Altar in the school cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. A blessing will follow the 8 a.m. Mass.
SACRED HEART: The Academy of the Sacred Heart, 4301 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, will display a St. Joseph's Altar on Tuesday, March 19, with meals served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ST. ANGELA MERICI: A St. Joseph's Day celebration and altar will be held at 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at 835 Melody Drive, Metairie. A candlelight rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Monday and a blessing with meals at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. For information, visit stangela.org.
ST. CHARLES BORROMEO: A St. Joseph's Altar in the church's Borromeo Room at 13396 River Road, Destrehan, will be blessed at 8:15 a.m. Monday, March 18, with viewing until 7:30 p.m., continuing Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Home-bound outreach ministry will serve a meatless meal in the cafeteria from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER: The St. Joseph's Altar at St. Francis Xavier Church, 444 Metairie Road, will be open for viewing 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, with public feeding in the school's cafeteria Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Continuing
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based, 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.