St. Elizabeth’s Guild will bestow eight Volunteer Activists Awards at its annual luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at the Hyatt Regency, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans.
Honored will be Debbie Albert, Ann Duffy, Ann Heslin, Todd Matherne, Diann M. Sanborn, Carol Short, Alfred "Ted" Stacey IV and Allison Giffin Talley.
Carol M. Porter and Mark C. Suprenant will be honored as Hall of Fame Activists for their continued support of the community.
Included in the event will be a fashion show, entertainment, silent auction, raffles and more.
The guild supports children’s programs serviced by Catholic Charities. Proceeds from the luncheon assist Padua House, St. John the Baptist Head Start, Cornerstone Kids, Isaiah 43 and Therapeutic Family Services.
Tickets are $75 and up, in advance only.
For general information, call Ana Eller at (504) 737-4228. For tickets, contact Cindy Wooderson at (504)301-4321.