BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: Greg Rando, a 1977 graduate of Brother Martin High School, has been promoted to president of the school, beginning with the 2018-19 school year. Rando succeeds longtime President John Devlin. Rando served 11 years as principal and assistant to the president. He holds a bachelor's degree from Loyola University and a master’s degree from the University of San Francisco. Devlin moves on to become executive director of schools, to oversee the educational and advancement goals of the 10 schools the Brothers of the Sacred Heart operate in its United States province.
HERITAGE SCHOOL OF MUSIC: Applications are being accepted for the Don "Moose" Jamison Heritage School of Music, a free program for children ages 8-17 offered through the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Applications for the beginners program, for students ages 8-15 who have had little or no instruction and may or may not have an instrument, is open through Aug. 1. Applications for the Heritage School, for students ages 10-17 who have had at least one year of instruction and own an instrument, is open through Sept. 1. Classes are free, but there is a $15 per year supply fee. Interviews and auditions for the beginners program will be Aug. 18. Auditions for the Heritage School will be Sept. 8. To apply, visit www.jazzandheritage.org. For information, call (504) 558-6112 or email hsm@jazzandheritage.org.
UNIFORM SWAP: The St. Rita Home & School Association is holding a uniform swap from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday through Aug. 3 in the gymnasium of the school, 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. For information, call the school office at (504) 737-0744.
HOMESCHOOL MEETING: Westbank Homeschool Organization Inc. is having a back-to-school meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Westwego Library, 635 Fourth St. The meeting will discuss state laws on home schooling, registering home schoolers with the state and Home School Legal Defense Association. Registration forms will be available, and Sylvia Effler, director and president of the organization, will cover registering options. A question-and-answer session will follow. Visit who2000inc.org for more information.
ST. JOHN SCHOOLS: For the second year in a row, West St. John High School has been named a bronze school by U.S. News & World Report, which ranks schools based on their performance on state-required tests and how well they prepare students for college.
WEST BANK CIVIC ASSOCIATION: The St. John the Baptist Parish School Board recently presented the West Bank Civic Association with a plaque of appreciation for its support of west bank schools. The association supports West St. John Elementary, West St. John High and the entire school district by volunteering, raising money for scholarships and other efforts. The School Board also presented the Rudolph G. Dinvaut Foundation with a plaque for its support of West St. John High School athletics. The foundation raises funds to support the program and scholarships.
ACADEMY EXPANDS ENROLLMENT: University View Academy, a free public online charter school for grades K-12, will add 500 additional seats in all grades for the 2018-19 school year. Parents can enroll their child online now at universityview.academy or (225) 421-2900. Orientation sessions began July 31 to teach families how to utilize the school's online platform. All instruction is offered daily by certified Louisiana teachers.