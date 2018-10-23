The scariest thing about Halloween '18 may be trying to get your act together before -- and after -- a holiday wedged into the middle of the work week. Procrastinated on your costume? We’ve got you covered. Overdid it on the glitter but have to be back to normal Thursday morning? Ditto.
Last-minute costumes
You had great plans for this year’s costume, but life got in the way. Not to worry. You already have everything you need.
SUITABLE IDEAS: Men with a tux or nice suit and women with a nice suit or dress have plenty of costume options.
- Add a first-place ribbon and loaf of bread and you’re “The Bread Winner.”
- Pick up a red rose and go as “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.”
- Men, make a giant gift tag and write on it: “God’s Gift to Women.”
- Write “Apology” or “Sorry” on a sash or a button and you’re a “Formal Apology.”
- Get together with a friend who’s dressed in everyday wear and be “The 1 percent” and “The 99 percent.”
OR JUST GRAB A T-SHIRT: Going for comfort and total simplicity? Look no further than a plain cotton T-shirt and a Sharpie.
Error Message: Take a white shirt and write “Error 404 – Costume Not Found”
Throwback Thursday: Take any plain shirt and write “Thursday” across it. Pair with a back brace or ace bandage.
STILL QUICK: Minimum effort will get you maximum results.
Chip on your shoulder: Take a piece of yellow construction paper, cut it into an oval and fold it back and forth like a fan (or use an actual small bag of chips). Attach to shoulder.
Ice cream cone: Use a paper bag to make a cone for the hat. Pair with a solid-colored dress (whichever flavor you’d like to be). Add some construction paper cutouts to be dress for sprinkles.
It’s raining men: Wear raincoat and boots, and carry an umbrella. Use fishing line to attach pictures of men so they’re hanging from the umbrella.
Terrified of long lines?
If you haven't made it to a haunted attraction yet, don't fight Halloween-night crowds. The big ones are open through Nov. 3, including:
NEW ORLEANS NIGHTMARE: 319 Butterworth St., under the Huey P. Long Bridge. Tickets range from $19.99-$32.99. Open 7 p.m. through Nov. 3. Neworleansnightmare.com.
SCOUT ISLAND SCREAM PARK: City Park’s newest venture. Opens 6 p.m. Halloween and Nov. 2; 11 a.m. Nov. 3. $15-$79. scoutislandscreampark.com.
THE MORTUARY STRIKES 12: 4800 Canal St., New Orleans. Tickets range from $30-$125. Opens dusk Halloween and Nov. 2-3. themortuary.net.
Stay safe out there
Trick-or-treat with care with these tips from Ochsner Hospital for Children.
- Decorate costumes or bags with reflective tape.
- Make sure costumes can’t be tripped on and kids are wearing sturdy shoes.
- Skip masks that impede a child’s hearing or vision. Consider face painting instead.
- Examine your child’s treat – only keep commercially packaged items that look safe.
- Always wash hands before digging in.
Make cleanup not so scary
It’s all fun and games until you’ve got to get the stuff off. Here’s some tips to make the biggest costume messes disappear.
FACE MAKEUP: Already tried soap and water and makeup remover? Conquer stubborn leftover stains with Vaseline or coconut or jojoba oil.
BODY BLUE: Remove with baby oil or alcohol.
GLITTER: Don't shake clothing -- the glitter will just spread. Lay the piece on a towel and spray with aerosol hairspray. Let dry until hard, then wash separately. For your skin, use natural oils like coconut, jojoba or olive (rub in circular motion). Same thing for hair.
SPRAY-ON COLOR: Combine baking soda with shampoo to form a paste. Let sit for a few minutes, then rinse and condition well.
Too much of a good thing
If your kids get so much candy it’s ridiculous, here's a way to cope. Any patient of Kool Smiles (with locations in New Orleans, Gretna and Metairie) can trade their extra candy for a small toy through Nov. 3 as part of the national Halloween Candy Buyback program. The candy is sent to troops serving overseas.