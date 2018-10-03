Rapper Dee-1, a New Orleans native, visited Eleanor McMain Secondary School on Sept. 20 to talk with students from McMain and Edna Karr High School.
He also performed his hit song 'Sallie Mae Back,' which is about finally paying back his student loans.
In a partnership with Sallie Mae, Dee-1 has embarked on a nationwide tour to share his story, teach students about the importance of college, and encourage counselors and community leaders to nominate students for a $25K Bridging the Dream Scholarship.
Dee-1 graduated from LSU and taught middle school before his rap career took off.