Support Bridge House/Grace House and cheer for the men strutting their stuff in costumes and shorts to become Mr. Legs XVIII from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Blvd.
Presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust, the event benefits Bridge House/Grace House, a residential substance abuse treatment service founded 60 years ago on the principle that recovery can't be maintained unless the addict's basic needs are met. Services are offered to men and women regardless of the ability to pay. More than 60 percent of the service’s budget comes from donations.
So far, contestants for the title of Mr. Legs include Jason Borja, Max Cannon, Jeffery Carlson, Steve Carnes, Jeff Director, Roberto Espinoza, Ryan Haydel, Travis Henthorn, Chris Kazik, Tucker Keatley, Dean Liljeberg, Eddie Overby, Joathan Porter, Ryan Schilleci, Max Shelton, Brock Songy, Kurt Valvis, Igor Voznesensky and Michael Zarouk.
Prize categories include best costume, hairiest legs and sexiest legs. The event also features food from local restaurants, a silent auction and raffle. A complementary bar will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
General admission is $40 in advance, $50 at the door. For information, visit bridgehouse.org or call (504) 821-7134.
Chicken Jam
Celebrate national fried chicken day and support the Al Copeland Foundation’s wish to fight cancer at Chicken Jam from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 6, at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave.
Entertainment includes Rockin Dopsie, Bag of Donuts and Me & My Friends. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is the main sponsor of the event, which includes food, drink and a kids' area. Tickets are $12 for adults and free for children younger than 5.
All proceeds benefit the Al Copeland Foundation, which supports local cancer research, education and patient programs. For information, visit alcopelandfoundation.org.
Independence Day
Whether your holiday hot dogs are beef, turkey or tofu, have a happy 4th of July!