The De La Salle High School Class of 1993 recently celebrated its 25th reunion, also marking 25 years of co-education at the school.
Twenty-five years ago, the girls of Mercy High School and Holy Angels High School received notification at Christmas that their schools would be closing that May and the underclasswomen would have to find a new school for the 1992-93 school year.
Brother Jeffrey Calligan, who was then-principal of De La Salle, proposed to the faculty that because the Brothers of the Christian Schools had indicated that all their schools should become co-ed, that this would be the time to do so.
“We can get girls across the board in all our classes,” he said, “and this would be good for these young women, many of whom have had fathers and/or brothers graduate from DLS.”
On Aug. 21, 1992, 131 girls joined the boys to launch co-education at De La Salle.
In recognition of this historic event, three members of the Class of ’93 helped organize a special reunion Mass and evening reception in the school lobby. Joining De La Salle development director Ann Heslin, Norlisha Parker Burke, Mark Castillon and Michelle Mancuso worked to create a special day for their classmates.