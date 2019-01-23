COMMUNITY EVENTS
NORD FORMAL CLOTHING DRIVE: The New Orleans Recreation Department is accepting donations of gently used and dry-cleaned gowns, suits and shoes to support its annual Teen Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball. Donation drops are set up at City Hall in the Real Estate Office (5W06) and the NORD Administration Building (5420 Franklin Ave.) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information on donation drops, call (504) 658-3052 or email nordcTeens@nola.gov.
MUSIC AND FINANCE WORKSHOP: "Get Paid for Your Music: Licensing Music to Film and TV" is a free Sync Up workshop at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the Jazz and Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Presenters will focus on teaching local artists how to register their copyrighted music and how to place it into film and TV productions.
JAZZFEST OUTREACH TICKETS: Applications are being accepted through March 8 for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation's Community Outreach Tickets program for nonprofit social service organizations to distribute free tickets for those who cannot afford. Tickets are distributed according to strict guidelines through organizations that provide direct, ongoing services to low-income residents of Louisiana. For more information, visit www.jazzandheritage.org.
TAX PREPARATION: Free tax preparation and financial advising will be available at Southern University at New Orleans through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly program at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until April 18. Go to Room 114 of the SUNO Conference Center, 6400 Press Drive, New Orleans. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (504) 286-5305 or (504) 286-5303.
BOOK DRIVE: Through January, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of St. Charles Parish will be collecting children's books as an MLK Day of Service project. Donations are accepted at the RSVP office at Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling. For more information, call (985) 783-8907.
CHRISTMAS TREE PICKUP: The St. Charles Parish Public Works Department will pick up live Christmas trees for curbside recycling on Jan. 24. Drop-off sites also will be available at the East and West Bank Bridge Parks in Destrehan and Luling until Jan. 24. Trees must be stripped of all decorations. Flocked trees will not be accepted. The trees will be used for coastal restoration in the Bayou Gauche area.
JEWELRY SHOW: The Helen Brett New Orleans Gift and Jewerly Show will open to the public at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26-27, at the New Orleans Convention Center Hall J for $15. Military and first responders will have free admission Sunday with proper identification. For more information, visit www.helenbrettexhibits.com/1901-new-orleans/.
OUR VOICE NUESTRA VOZ: A free Black and Brown Get Down Dinner to unite the black and brown communities of New Orleans will be held Jan. 24. For information about the time and location and to register, visit ovnv.org/campaign/black-brown-get-down. The event is being organized by Our Voice Nuestra Voz, a 501(c)(3) organization that builds the capacity of parents to advocate for all children in New Orleans to have access to a great school.
LEGAL CONSULTING: The Hispanic Resource Center of the City of Kenner's Department of Community Development, the Pro Bono Project and Ferriol Perez law firm will provide consultations on civil matters only from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 26, at 4312 Florida Ave., Kenner. For representation, proof is required for income guidelines. Matters include divorces, name change, bankruptcy, contract fraud, lease disputes, foreclosure and more. For information, call (504) 469-2570.
FOLLIES TRYOUTS: The Jefferson Performing Arts Society's Leading Ladies Guild seeks performers, vocalists, musicians and dancers to participate in their annual Follies Show, "Rollin' On the River" set for June 29. Auditions will be held 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the JPAS Studio/Warehouse/Costume Shop, 5005 Bloomfield St., New Orleans. Participants must sign up and are asked to donate $25 for expenses. For information, contact Dolors Hall at hall1000@cox.net or Linda Watson at ldwatson@gmail.com.
PARENTING DISCUSSION: A panel will discuss "The Blessing of a Skinned Knee — Using Jewish Teachings to Raise Self-Reliant Children," with Dr. Mark Sands, Nancy Timm and Dr. Sharon Pollin, moderated by Dr. Mike Wasserman at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, Goldring Woldenberg Jewish Community Campus, 3747 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie. RSVP by Jan. 31 to chardy@jcdsnola.org or call (403) 887-4091.
Meetings
GOP WOMEN: Ricky Templet, Jefferson Parish Council member from District 1, will be the guest speaker at the Republic Women's Club of Jefferson Parish at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Chateau Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner. Tickets are $30 advance, $35 door. For information or reservations, call Carolyn Enterante at (504) 919-2101 or carolyn504@yahoo.com.
KIWANIS SPEAKER: Vince Granito, director of athletics at University of New Orleans, will be the speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
MAKING MUSIC: The New Orleans Jazz Club will hold its free monthly jam session from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Mo's Chalet, 3201 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For information, call (504) 780-2961.
COMMUNITY MEETING: Orleans Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman and Compliance Director Darnley Hodge will update the public on events, accomplishments and challenges of the fourth quarter of 2018 at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Dillard University's Professional Schools and Sciences Building, Room 131-135, 2601 Gentilly Blvd. OPSO officials will discuss, in detail, jail operations. The meeting includes a question-and-answer period.
Honors
OFFICER HONORED: St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Robeaux was named officer of the month by the St. John Business Association. In November, Robeaux was working a detail at a local store when he received a report that a man had collapsed and wasn’t breathing. Robeaux notified 911 and performed successful cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The patient was treated at a local hospital and released, and he is recovering well.
Benefits
BALLET GALA: The New Orleans Ballet Association kicks off its golden anniversary year with the 50th Anniversary Evening of Stars at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m., at the Mahalia Jackson Theater, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. The events includes a program of classics from "Swan Lake," "Cinderella" and "Paquita" to contemporary ballroom works. Following, BRAVO (Ballet Resource and Volunteer Organization) hosts its largest fundraiser of the year on the stage with honorary chairs Gov. John Bel and First Lady Donna Hutto Edwards for a seated dinner. Performance tickets start at $20. For information, call (504) 522-0996 or visit nobadance.com.
ITALIAN GALA: The American Italian Renaissance Foundation will host the 34th annual Louisiana American Italian Sports Hall of Fame Gala at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Hilton Riverside in New Orleans, 2 Poydras St. The awards celebrate local and national Italian Americans in sports, entertainment, medical and civic fields, with proceeds benefiting college-bound seniors. Tickets start at $175. For information, visit americanitalianculturalcenter.com or call (504) 522-7294.