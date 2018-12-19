Ben Watson, a tight end with the New Orleans Saints, will discuss the importance of faith and family during the Christmas worship experiences at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 19 at Vintage Church, 3927 Rayne St., Metairie.
Childcare will be provided for children from infancy through fifth grade. Kids are invited to come dressed in Christmas pajamas, ready for a hot chocolate bar and Christmas movie. Off-street parking and handicap accessibility are available. The phone number for the church is (504) 324-2374.