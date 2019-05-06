COMMUNITY EVENTS
QUARTER CLEANUP: Individuals and groups are asked to help rid public spaces in the French Quarter of graffiti at 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, at the Eighth District Police Station, 334 Royal St. Volunteers receive a work T-shirt (while supplies last), all cleaning products and tools for the cleanup, and refreshments. Register online at www.fqba.org.
SWEEP AND READINESS FAIR: Area residents can volunteers to help clean catch basins and neighborhoods from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, for the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation's Storm Sweep. Coffee and supplies will be available at the New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. The lighthouse will also host a Hurricane Readiness Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For information and to register, visit www.saveourlake.org/stormsweep.
SUCCESSFUL TOURNEY: Sixteen teams raised almost $7,000 recently when the St. Bernard School Board's Lions Club hosted its annual golf tournament at Oak Harbor Golf Course in Slidell. Superintendent of Schools Doris Voitier said the partnership with Lions Club began a decade ago and the tournament raises both funds and awareness for the organization.
SENIOR CLASSES: Registration continues through Thursday, May 16, for New Orleans People Program summer and fall classes for those age 50 and older. More than 150 classes are offered to enrich body, mind and spirit. Register at either campus: 2240 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans, or 6201 Stratford Place, Algiers. Summer sessions, at the Lakeshore campus only, are Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June 11-July 17. Summer fees are $50-$100. Fall classes, Aug. 26-Dec. 12, are Mondays through Thursdays at Lakeshore and Tuesdays to Thursdays in Algiers. Fall fees are $200. For information, visit www.peopleprogram.org or call (504) 284-7678.
BUSINESS SYMPOSIUM: The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will hold a Women's Business Symposium at 1 p.m. May 8 at the Sheraton Metairie Hotel, 4 Galleria Blvd., Metairie. The program will include Tania Tetlow, president of Loyola University; Nina Vaca, of the Pinnacle Group; and Candace Waterman, of Women Impacting Public Policy. Discussions include women in banking, leadership and professional growth, the hospitality industry and more. For information, visit hccl.biz.
MEMORIAL PLANNED: The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office will hold its annual Fallen Officers Memorial at noon Wednesday, May 8, in the parking lot of the Percy Hebert Building, 1801 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace. The public is invited to pay tribute to SJSO fallen officers Constable Ignace Rousselle, Deputy Harry Troxlair, Det. Lt. Sherman Walker, Deputy Barton Granier, Code Officer Edmond Songy Jr., Capt. Octavio Gonzalez, Deputy Brandon Nielsen and Deputy Jeremy Triche.
SOCIAL SECURITY SEMINAR: Maria Alvarez, public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration, and Molly Prokop, counselor with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program of the Jefferson Council on Aging, will discuss Social Security and Medicare at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, at the West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. This event is free of charge and is open to the public. There is no registration. Alvarez will explain eligibility, how Social Security benefits are determined, spouse benefits and more. Prokop will discuss the basics of Medicare Parts A, B, C and D as well as all choices available, where to find them and what will they cost. For more information, visit www.jplibrary.net
HIGH TEA: The daughters of the British Empire will hold their Springtime Afternoon Tea at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the reception hall at Chapel of the Holy Comforter, 2220 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. The event celebrates the British Isles and Commonwealth, and seating is limited. Reservations encouraged at (504) 367-4116 or dbeinla@gamil.com.
PRO BONO CLINIC: The City Of Kenner's Hispanic Resource Center will offer free legal consultations on civil matters only from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, at 4312 Florida Ave. Income guidelines must be met and proof will be required. For information, call (504) 469-2570.
DANCE PARTY: Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogiie perform Creole and Zydeco music at the Louisiana Dance Party at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the French Quarter Visitor Center of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 419 Decatur St., New Orleans. A dance instructor will be on hand to help start the steppin’. Free. (504) 589-3882, ext. 221 or www.nps.gov/jela.
OLYMPIC RUN: The Law Enforcement Torch Run will be at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, May 16, to benefit the Louisiana Special Olympics, at Frostop, 411 E. Airline Highway, LaPlace. The race, presented by the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, encourages runners and bike riders to participate in the 8-mile route ending at St. Peter Church, 1550 Louisiana 44, Reserve. A post run celebration will be held at Frenier’s Landing, 113 Dottie Lane, LaPlace. For information, contact Lt. Greg Baker at (985) 652-7058 or Greg Za Maurin at (985) 359-87
CRAWFISH AND COMMERCE: The Jefferson Chamber will host its annual crawfish boil at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the office at 3412 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie. Tickets are $50 members, $60 prospective members, $35 young professionals (ages 21-39) for all-you-can-eat crawfish, catfish, Cajun cuisine, beverages, music and games. Tickets can be purchased at www.jeffersonchamber.org or (504) 835-3880.
BROMELIAD SHOW: The three-day River Ridge Bromeliad Society Show and Sale will be held at Clearview Center, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie. The show will be 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 17; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 18; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19. For information, contact (504) 495-0371.
TRAINING CENTER GROUNDBREAKING: St. John Parish will break ground for the Lloyd B. Johnson Law Enforcement Training Center on at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, 947 Cambridge Drive, in LaPlace. It will house an indoor shooting range, offer training for law enforcement officers and community education such as hunter safety, women’s self-defense and crime prevention.
COIN SHOW: The Crescent City Coin Club Spring Coin Show will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday May 19, at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 6401 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie. Featured will be buying, selling and appraisals of U.S. and foreign coins, paper money, Carnival doubloons and gold and silver bullion. More information at www.crescentcitycoinclub.org.
BALLET CONCERT: The New Orleans Ballet Association's Spring Dance Concert features participants of its Center for Dance programs for youth at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, Tulane University’s Dixon Hall, 6823 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Tickets are $10 www.NOBAdance.com, (504) 522-0996 or 935 Gravier St., Suite 800, New Orleans.
AUTHOR EVENT: Rosary Hartel O’Neill and Rory O’Neill Schmitt, authors of "New Orleans Voodoo, A Cultural History," will discuss the book at 7 p.m. May 22 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. For information, call (504) 889-8143 or email wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
PLANE CRASH DOCUMENTARY: The ill-fated flight that crashed in Kenner in 1982 is the subject of a new documentary to be screen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. "Pan Am Flight 759" by Royd Anderson looks at the crash which claimed the lives of 154 people. The free screening is part of the Jefferson Parish Historical Society's meeting. For information, call (504) 838-1100 or visit www.jefferson.lib.la.us.
ART EDUCATION WORKSHOP: Lusher Charter School will host “ArtsSpark: Igniting the Power of Arts,” a daylong professional development session focusing on arts-integration in the classroom for educators at 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, at 5624 Freret St., New Orleans. Cost is $30 per person, including lunch. Space is limited; register at www.lusherschool.org. or Eventbrite. For more information, email sheila_nelson@lusherschool.org or call (504) 324-7340.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM: Applications are open for the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute's 2020 program. The nine-month course runs September to May, with sessions on public policy, education, health and economic development issues and more. The institute is open to business, civic and public-sector leaders in a 10-parish region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. Application deadline is May 31. For information, visit norli.org.
FISHING RODEO: The Holy Cross School annual fishing tournament will be held starting at daybreak May 31 and June 1, with weigh-in at noon June 1 at Hopedale Marina, 7600 Hopedale Highway, St. Bernard. Registration fees are $20-$100. For information, visit holycrosstigers.com.
MEETINGS
NARFE FOR MAY: The NARFE Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 will gather for luncheon and meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlo’s Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. Mary Hand, chairwoman of the St. Bernard Hospital Service District, will speak. For information, contact pamela.e.marks1953@gmail.com.
FAMILY MEETING: Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans will hold a seminar, “Are you Ready for Self-Direction?” at 6 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the Jefferson Parish Public Library, River Ridge Branch, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge. The presenter will be Karen Scallan, certified parent support provider with Special Needs & Parent Support Services of LA. Registration is required. Call (504) 888-9111.
GOP LUNCH: The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish will hear from Larry Dale, president of the Jefferson Parish School Board, and their scholarship winners at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Andrea's Restaurant, 3100 19th St., Metairie. Tickets are $30-$35. To register or for information, contact Carolyn Enterante (504) 919-2101 or email carolyn504@yahoo.com.
REUNIONS
FRANCIS T. NICHOLLS: The alumni of Francis T. Nicholls Senior High School Class of 1969 will hold a reunion at 2 p.m. May 26 at Magnolia Plantation, 818 Elmwood Park Blvd., Harahan. Tickets are $60 advance, $70 at the door. Checks or money orders should be made to FTN'69 Class Reunion; mail to Susan Pons Bourquard, 8916 Crochet Ave., River Ridge, LA 70123. For information, call Wanda Minor (504) 231-4575, Debbie Landry Mora (504) 738-6460, Bourquard (504) 442-0881 or Betty Stoll Wright at (504) 835-6220.
RIVERDALE HIGH: The more than 800 alumnae of Riverdale High School will hold a 50-year reunion the weekend of June 1-2, with a variety of events. Email contact information and questions to riverdale1969@cox.net.
ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY: The alumnae of St. Joseph's Academy will hold a 50-year reunion at 11 a.m. June 8 at Ralph's on the Park, 900 City Park Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $40. For information, contact Dianne Volpe at diannev6@att.net.
WEST JEFFERSON: The alumni of the West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. June 29 at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $58 per person. Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of ’69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.
BENEFITS
OYSTERS AND BEER: "Come Shell-A-Brate With Us" is the theme for the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana's fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, May 24, at The Old Iron Works, 612 Piety St., New Orleans. Tickets are $30 and include food, games, music and a raffle. For information and tickets, visit www.crcl.org.
KIDS & SUMMER
JUNIOR DEPUTIES: Registration is open for the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office Junior Deputy program for ages 10 to 13. The academy, patterned after the Citizens Police Academy for adults, will be held two days a week, from June 4 to July 11, at the Sheriff’s Office Training Center, 2118 Jackson Blvd., Chalmette. Classes will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To register, parents can call Capt. Borchers at (504) 278-7628 or Sgt. Eilers at (504) 278-7799.
JPAS YOUTH INTENSIVES: Registration is open for sessions of Jefferson Performing Arts Society's Youth Summer Musical Intensives, with three options and offerings on both sides of the Mississippi River. One session is for students entering grades three to eight, one for grades six to 12 and a young actors' studio session for those entering grades one to eight. Productions include "My Fair Lady" student edition, "Disney's Aladdin Jr." and "The Little Mermaid Jr." For information and to register, visit jpas.org.
STEMP SCIENCE CAMP: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math will all be a part of the St. Bernard Parish Public School System's immersive and educational program at the Maumus Science Center in Arabi. Students entering first through fifth grade can participate. The first session is from June 10-14 and the second from June 17-21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those entering sixth through eighth grade will participate in the June 24-28 session. Tuition is $150 per week. Cash or money order should be made out to St. Bernard Parish School Board and returned to 200 East St. Bernard Highway with a completed registration packet. Registration materials and more information can be found at www.sbpsb.org/summercamp or (504) 301-2000.