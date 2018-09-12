Jefferson Parish 4-Hers attended the recent 104th annual state educational program held over four days at LSU.
More than 2,000 4-H teen leaders from across the state participated in 4-H University.
Hirlina Ramrakhiani entered the Ready to Wear Clothing Contest and Fashion Revue. She was selected by her peers as having the "Most Creative" outfit.
Members Bobby Diaz and Blake Bonnette participated in a Clover College program on pollution.
Debbie Gissel, Jefferson Parish 4-H leader of 40 years, was inducted into the Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame.