It was a big day all around at Rudolph Matas Elementary in Metairie. Students were psyched up to be getting prizes ranging from pizza coupons to new bikes for taking part in a reading program. Teachers were excited because the end-of-year assembly included recognition and gifts for them as well.
But the most jubilant group may have been the Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club.
The Kiwanis were running the high-energy show honoring participants in their Rewards for Reading program, just as they have done for 14 years at Matas and at scores of other east bank schools. But this day, they were being honored, too.
Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley was there to present the Metairie group with his 128 Award recognizing its countless hours volunteered to improve students' lives.
“We hope they hoist it up just like they won the Super Bowl!" Brumley told the crowd, which also included dignitaries such as Todd Murphy, president of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce; Jefferson Parish Council member Jennifer Van Vrancken; and BESE member James Garvey.
The Dawn Busters were elated, said member Sal LaRock. "They (the team) work so hard but don’t seek recognition. When someone else recognizes us it's a humbling feeling. We‘re just trying to put smiles on kids' faces. When someone rewards us, it just makes us want to work that much harder."
And that's a good thing, because Brumley already had honored the Dawn Busters in the fall by doing just that: making them work harder.
And their new task is the fulfillment of a dream for Kiwanian Mel Dussel, the driving force behind Rewards for Reading from its beginning.
Brumley expanded the Accelerated Reading Program, in which students read books and are tested on comprehension, to each of the 58 elementary schools in the parish. He then tasked the Dawn Busters with expanding their accompanying rewards initiative to each school for 2019-20.
"Mel (Dussel) has had this dream for 14 years," LaRock said. "To have the Reading Rewards program in every school. When it comes to fruition, his dream will be alive. All of us are just living his dream."
Dussel and crew already do year-round fundraising, line up sponsorships and work with schools to organize events like the one at Matas, the largest of about 40 the Dawn Busters would host throughout May.
Now, they'll also spread their signature program by showing the ropes to other Kiwanis clubs as well as to Lions, Optimist and Rotary organizations and others to make sure each Jefferson school is provided for.
Kiwanis team members handling West Bank schools include LaRock, Cathy Johnson, Melody Munch, Robin Corradi and Debbie Manos. Working with Dussel on the east bank are Mike Haffner, Hugh Posner, Butch Diaz and Dave Massey.
Dawn Busters' fundraisers include an annual golf tournament, a turkey fry at Thanksgiving and selling drinks at Jazz Fest. The proceeds also go to feed the homeless and fund $30,00 a year in scholarships for Key Club members, LaRock said.
While the Reading Rewards program is still expanding, it's already come a long way from its beginnings. The early years brought a gift of a single bike each semester to schools, but as more sponsors came on and more money was raised, the once low-key events have morphed into kid-friendly rock parties with mascot characters, music and loads of prizes, large and small.
Many of the participating Kiwanis members are retired educators who are very aware of the importance of reading in early years. Cathy Johnson is one of them.
"Although we do K-5, the younger the kids get involved the more their vocabulary increases, comprehension increases, word use, writing skills — everything comes with reading. … With high stakes testing those students have to read those test themselves. And so by doing rewards it give them another reason to read," she said.
LaRock noted two other aims besides inproving test scores: "Our goal is to enhance the perception of reading: The more kids read, the more parents look on Facebook (for photos from the assemblies, etc.), and the more they encourage kids to read.
"And to get grades up enough to help the Chamber bring new commerce to the parish. Those three goals can come right out of the program because it's starting with kids K through 5."
Haffner said the program may keep growing. He gave a seminar in Natchez, Mississippi, he said, where Kiwanis from other areas showed interested. "It may go national," he said.