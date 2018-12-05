ADVENT MORNING OF REFLECTION: "The Lord and My Life — The Charismatic Dance" will be theme of a morning of presentations, prayer and reconciliation at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Ursuline Academy, 2701 State St., New Orleans. The Rev. Sidney O. Speaks will give the presentation at 9 a.m., followed by prayer and Reconciliation, with Mass at 11:30 a.m. To register or for more information, contact Janetanne Mears at (504) 615-1469 or j.mears@outlook.com.
BLUE CHRISTMAS SERVICE: A special worship service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2525 Apollo Ave, Harvey. Be Well-Come Together sponsors the service for those "especially if you are feeling down, grieving the loss of a loved one, experiencing stress or anxiety, or facing other hardships." For information, visit www.bewell-cometogether.org.
ROSARY GROUP: The Archbishop Rummel High School Parent Booster Club will hold a rosary prayer group at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the school chapel, 1901 Severn Ave., Metairie, with coffee fellowship following in the teachers lounge.
LIVING ROSARY: The Joyous Mysteries were presented in song and dance at St. Mary’s Dominican High School’s annual Celebration of the Living Rosary. Drama Club members presented the five mysteries and faculty members led the student assembly in recitation of the Mysteries in English, French, Latin and Spanish.
ST. LUCY MASS: St. Lucy, the patron saint of eye diseases, will be honored at a Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1139 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The St. Lucy Society sponsors the Mass, with a veneration of the St. Lucy relic following the service.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.