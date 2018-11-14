Jordyn Elise Prattini was crowned as Brother Martin High School's homecoming queen during halftime of its homecoming game against Jesuit High School on Nov. 2. The Crusaders defeated the Blue Jays 16-8.
During halftime, members of the homecoming court were formally escorted by members of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Alumni Association and introduced to the crowd.
Prattini was crowned by Alumni Association President Leni Sumich, ’90, and Student Council President Elliot Canty, ’19.
The members of the court and their alumni escorts were:
- Alyssa Michelle Branch, nominated by senior Michael Clapp, was escorted by Tommy P. Clapp II, ’83.
- Elizabeth Francis Davis, nominated by senior Michael Sport Faust, was escorted by her father, Billy Davis, ’88.
- Addison Camille Grundmeyer, nominated by senior Mack Brown, was escorted by John M. Rigney, ’84.
- Mallory Elizabeth Messina, nominated by senior Brady Faust, was escorted by her father, Jeffrey Messina, ’81.
- Katherine Margaret Post, nominated by senior Beau Ranlett, was escorted by Lance Ranlett, ’91.
- Prattini, nominated by senior Blake Mulligan, was escorted by Kevin Mulligan, ’91.
Also, 2017 homecoming queen Calley Robin Blue was escorted by Parker A. Velargo, ’00.