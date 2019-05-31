With kittens filling the shelters right now, it’s only fitting that June would be designated as National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. It's a great time to pick out the "purrfect" cat or kitten.
About 3.2 million cats end up in shelters every year, including thousands born every spring and summer during kitten season. The average adoption rate is 1.6 million cats per year. Cats are available in every color, breed, size and age.
Cats are independent creatures, so if you want the companionship of a pet but have a busy schedule, this could be a love connection.
With the proper amenities, cats are content to be left alone or with another pet to keep them company. Unlike dogs, felines do not need to be let outside to do their business and can live completely indoors. Most are perfectly content with a window to watch the world go by.
Some cats are very loving and cuddly, insisting on constant human affection. Others are more aloof but happy to receive attention when it is offered. Feline friendliness often depends on the level of socialization, so not handling the cat much will result in him becoming more aloof.
All cats enjoy enrichment toys, and there are tons of options available on the market to provide endless hours of entertainment.
Kittens get into everything, just like puppies and toddlers, so if you don't want to deal with the baby months, you may want to consider adopting an adult or juvenile cat. Cats can live upward of 20 years, so a 1- or 2-year-old cat will still be around for many, many years.
New to being a cat owner? Make sure allergies are not an issue. Lots of people are allergic to cats, so making sure in advance that everyone is the home is allergy free will avoid having a cat lose its new home.
The transition for the new cat should be as smooth as possible. Take into consideration where he came from. Was he in a shelter cage, did he come off the street or is he coming from a home environment? Did the cat live with other animals? Was the place noisy or quiet?
A new environment can be stressful. Taking things slowly and easing it into his new routine is the best way for a cat to integrate into a new family. In most cases, it only takes a few days to acclimate to a new home, but it can also take several weeks.
Most shelters offer a foster-to-adopt program so potential adopters can have a few weeks to make sure a particular cat is a good fit.
Give a cat a chance. We always had dogs growing up, but several years ago, a stray cat “adopted” my mom. She had never had a cat before. Once Minnie became part of the family, my mom used to tell me all the time, “Traci, If I had known how easy cats were, I would have had them all along instead of dogs!”
