The Workforce Development Series continues with the workshop "Returning to the Workforce" being held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.
The session is for those returning to the workforce after a period of unemployment because of life circumstances such as parenthood or incarceration. Attendees will learn to identify the skills they possess and to create a résumé that supports those skills and experience as well as how to present themselves in interviews.
The Workforce Development Series is sponsored by the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library. To see the full Workforce Development Series schedule, visit nolalibrary.org.
FOOD FOR KIDS: Second Harvest Food Bank is providing nutritious meals for youths 18 and younger, while supplies last, at the Martin Luther King Library, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday through Saturday through May 11. The library is at 1611 Caffin Ave.
LEGAL ADVICE: Free legal help is available from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 20, to low-income residents on civil matters, including custody disputes, divorce cases, landlord-tenant disputes, consumer problems and more.
The assistance is provided by Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, in partnership with the Library and the Broadmoor Improvement Association, at the Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad Ave.
For more information, call (504) 529-1000 or email communications@slls.org.
TAX HELP: AARP is offering free tax preparation assistance at several library locations. A picture ID, Social Security card, income documents, previous year’s completed taxes and any other appropriate tax documents are required for assistance. An AARP membership is not required. Locations are:
- Algiers Regional: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, through April 15. 3014 Holiday Drive
- East New Orleans Regional: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through April 10. 5641 Read Blvd.
- Latter Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9. 5120 St. Charles Ave.
- Norman Mayer Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 11. 3001 Gentilly Blvd.