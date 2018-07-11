NUNEZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE: An open house for prospective students will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, in the administration building at Nunez Community College, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. Future students and their families will have the opportunity to apply to the college, meet with academic advisers, speak with adult education representatives, learn about noncredit courses, talk to financial aid counselors and get to know current students, faculty and staff. To let them know you're coming, visit www.nunez.edu/future-students/visit.
LOUISIANA DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES COUNCIL: Hyacinth C. McKee, of Slidell, has been appointed to the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council. McKee is a licensed clinical social worker and assistant professor of social work at Southern University at New Orleans.
UNO CREATIVE WRITING: University of New Orleans alumna and master's candidate Shaina Monet has been named the winner of The Iowa Review Award in poetry. Monet, 28, holds bachelor’s degrees in English and French from the University of New Orleans, and she expects to receive her MFA in poetry from the university’s creative writing workshop in the fall. Monet is a New Orleans native, a graduate of Salmen High School, winner of the Vassar Miller Poetry Award and poetry editor at Bayou Magazine, the University of New Orleans' literary magazine.