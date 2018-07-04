ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: Frank Palmisano will be returning to the Academy of Our Lady in Marrero as head softball coach for the 2018-19 school year. He was an assistant softball coach during the 2016-17 school year. The Academy of Our Lady softball team has made an appearance in the state playoffs for the past eight years.
UNIFORM SWAP: The St. Rita Home & School Association is holding a uniform swap from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday through Aug. 3 in the gymnasium of the school, 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. For information, call the school office at (504) 737-0744.