EDITOR'S NOTE: Activities at the Chalmette Battlefield may be affected by the federal government shutdown. Check the website for updates before you go. Other events unrelated to the federal government will go on as planned.
This is the week in which visitors from all over join St. Bernard residents to commemorate the crucial Battle of New Orleans — the decisive American victory over British troops in the War of 1812.
Although a few events are to be held on the anniversary of the Jan. 8, 1815 battle fought at the Chalmette Battlefield, the major ones will be this weekend. All are free and open to the public.
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 11-12: Living history experts dressed as civilians and troops from 1815 will demonstrate military drills, fire cannons, perform period music and share life in the day through hands-on activities, games and craft demonstrations. Public parking will be at the St. Bernard Parish Government Center, 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. Free shuttles will run continuously between the parking area and the battlefield, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway in Chalmette.
Jan. 11-12: The sixth annual Battle of New Orleans Historical Symposium will feature scholars and historians discussing aspects of the conflict. The free symposium is open to the public. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 11, in the Nunez Community College Auditorium, one block from 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. On Jan. 12, the symposium will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex Council Chambers, 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette.
11 a.m. Jan. 11: The Daughters of the British Empire in Louisiana will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony at Denis de La Ronde Plantation site in Chalmette. Park at the St. Bernard Parish Performing Arts Center, 2600 Palmisano Blvd., Chalmette, at 10 a.m. to ride a free parish bus to the ceremony.
For the latest updates or to see the complete schedule, visit www.nps.gov/jela or call (504) 281-0510 or follow the park on its Facebook page.
Christmas tree pickup
St. Bernard Parish Government will collect Christmas trees to be used for marsh restoration through Jan. 11. Residents also may bring their Christmas trees to the Paris Road Transfer Station at 5120 Paris Road in Chalmette or the E. J. Gore Station at 7715 E. Judge Perez Drive in Violet. Only clean, unpainted and non-flocked trees will be accepted. All lights, tinsel, garland, ornaments, tree stands and plastic bags must be removed.
Canary Island exhibition open
The Friends of the Cabildo has opened an exhibition about the Canarian descendants’ community in St. Bernard Parish and throughout Louisiana at the Louisiana State Museum facing Jackson Square.
"C+Islander+US" was researched and designed by Thenesoya Martin de la Nuez and Anibal Martel Pena, both natives of Gran Canary Islands.
Their work began in 2012 and continued until its debut showing in the Casa de Colon Museum in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in August 2016. The photography illustrated the faces and environment of the Canary Islander descendants in Louisiana, known historically as Los Isleños or the Islanders.
Anibal Martel, born in Gran Canaria in 1978, is a professional photographer who has worked for international press agencies and magazine publications, including Forbes.
Thenesoya Martin, born in Gran Canaria in 1976, earned a master of arts degree from Harvard University and is a doctoral candidate and fellow in the Department of Romance Languages and Literature. She teaches at Vassar College.
C+Islander+US will be shown in the Cabildo-Arsenal through June 2. After the New Orleans showing, the exhibition will be on display in the Louisiana State Museum in Baton Rouge from August through March 2020.
Substantial grants provided by the Friends of the Cabildo and the St. Bernard Parish Tourist Commission funded the installation of C+Islander+US in both exhibition locations.
Nunez Community College lectures
Nunez Community College has announced dates and topics for its Spring 2019 Nunez History Lecture Series. The series is a monthly community event that provides a forum on Louisiana history, from the first Native American settlers to Hurricane Katrina.
These free events are held on Mondays, beginning Feb. 4, and each begins with a wine and cheese reception at 6:30 p.m. before the lecture at 7 p.m. Lectures are held in the AST Auditorium on the campus, 3710 Paris Road in Chalmette.
Dates and topics include:
- Feb. 4: Anna DesOrmeaux on “Exploring the Complex Relationship Between Nazis and Art.”
- March 11: Ina Fandrich on “Who is Saint Bernard: Exploring the Patron Saint of St. Bernard Parish”
- April 1: Emily Ford with “Lost Cemeteries of New Orleans”
- May 6: Ron Chapman with a surprise topic.
For information about the series, email Michele Minor at mminor@nunez.edu.