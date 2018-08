The 10-AA champion Panthers include, kneeling from left, Evan Johnson, Eli Washington, Michael Brothers and Blaise Tingstrom. In the second row are Blaise Galmiche, Caleb Alexis, Drake Amedee, Zachary Becnel, Peyton Tredinich and Catrell Leashore. In the back are coaches Mason Pfingsten, Andre Amadee and head coach Jeffrey Brothers. Not pictured: Drake Illg and coaches Eric Becnel, Bobby Johnson, Catrell Leashore and Tommy Tingstrom.