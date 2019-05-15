Jean Paul Pertuit, a member of Troop 48 chartered by St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Uptown New Orleans, received his Eagle Scout award during a special ceremony on Feb. 25.
Pertuit has lived on three continents and has been a member of Cub Scout packs and Boy Scout troops in Asia, Europe and the United States. He has enjoyed many Scouting experiences including camp outs in the jungles of Borneo, jamborees on the beaches of Normandy and canoeing on the Buffalo River. For his Eagle project, Pertuit worked with Common Ground Relief and Isidore Newman School in a wetlands restoration project. He and the other volunteers planted more than 120 bottomland hardwood trees along Bayou Savage.