From St. Bernard to the World War II Museum, the metro area commemorates the nation's birthday with music, food, fun and a variety of night light shows to thrill.
SALUTE TO THE FLAG: World War II veterans George Mazzeno and Jack Castrogiovanni will raise the flags at 10 a.m. July 4 at the new veterans medical center on South Galvez Street in New Orleans. The Louisiana National Guard will honor the flag with a 21-gun salute, and American Legion Post 175 will lead the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 11 a.m., National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. The event kicks off with the Jefferson Chorale performing a variety of patriotic tunes at the Louisiana Memorial Pavilion. Then, the New Orleans Concert Band strikes up the tunes as the 70-member ensemble plays a program of patriotic favorites at the U.S. Freedom Pavilion, The Boeing Center. (504) 528-1944, ext. 484. nationalww2museum.org.
GO 4TH AT CRESCENT PARK: 4:30 p.m., Crescent Park, 2300 N. Peters St., New Orleans. A Fourth of July fest, with live music by the National World War II Museum's Victory Belles at 5:30 p.m. and Bag of Donuts at 7 p.m. Chairs are encouraged but glass, coolers and tents are not allowed. Food and drink will be available for purchase. There's also a fireworks photography workshop by Jack Smith. frenchmarket.org.
ST. BERNARD SALUTES AMERICA: 4:30 p.m., Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette. This annual celebration of music, food and fun celebrates Independence Day in style. Vendors will be on hand providing a variety of food and beverages. And what Fourth fun would miss out on fireworks? There will be plenty. (504) 473-7238. visitstbernard.com
FIREBOAT GEN. ROY S. KELLEY: 6 p.m., Mississippi River, downtown New Orleans. The Port of New Orleans will bring out the fireboat and make a return appearance along the river, with its water show with plumes of red, white, and blue fountains leading up to the fireworks show. The Kelley is a working emergency response vessel, built in 1994, and can be seen patrolling the river within the port's three-parish jurisdiction (Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard).
GO 4TH ON THE RIVER FIREWORKS SHOW: 9 p.m., along the Mississippi River between the Gov. Nicholls Street wharf and the Canal Street Dock. Dueling barges will put on a light spectacular over the river that can be seen from both sides of the waterway. It's choreographed to a medley of patriotic songs that can be heard in real time via an app from jandmdisplays.com. go4thontheriver.com.
Breaking down the numbers for the Fourth of July:
- July 4 was officially declared a holiday in 1870, nearly 100 years after the Declaration of Independence was written. Congress made Independence Day a paid federal holiday in 1941.
- It's America’s top beer-drinking holiday, with more than $1 billion spent last year on brew.
- This year, we’re expected to spend $6.9 billion on holiday food.
- Sixteen thousand fireworks displays are expected to be held, costing $825 million. Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular alone accounts for $6 million of that total.
- Ninety-five percent of all U.S. fireworks are imported from China.
- Only two states, Delaware and Massachusetts, ban all consumer fireworks.
How much do you recall about the birth of America? Dust off your history books and see if you pass the quiz.
1. How many people signed the Declaration of Independence, and how many colonies did they represent?
A. 56 men / 13 colonies B. 52 / 12 C. 50 / 14
Answer: A. The 56 men represented about 2.5 million people in the newly minted United States. By 2017, we'd grown a bit, with the Census Bureau counting 325.7 million Americans.
2. Who wrote most of the Declaration?
A. Ben Franklin B. Thomas Jefferson C. John Adams
Answer: B. A committee that included Franklin and Adams drafted the Declaration, but Jefferson, regarded as the most eloquent writer, wrote most of it. The committee and Congress made changes to his version before it was adopted.
3. When did fighting actually begin in the Revolutionary War?
A. July 4, 1776 B. April 19, 1775 C. Dec. 16, 1773
Answer: B. The battles of Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775, saw the first actual fighting. They happened about 16 months after the Boston Tea Party, on Dec. 16, 1773, and about 15 months before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, on July 4, 1776.
4. The colonists fighting the British weren’t just a bunch of farmers. In what war did many — including George Washington — gain tactical experience?
A. French and Indian campaigns B. The Rebellion of 1768 C. The Civil War
Answer: A. The French and Indian War (1754-63) in North America was part of a larger conflict between Great Britain and France known as the Seven Years' War. Many Patriots at Lexington and Concord were veterans of the French and Indian campaigns, and they better understood the battle tactics in the area than the British. The Rebellion of 1768 was an unsuccessful attempt by Creole and German settlers to stop the handover of the French Louisiana Territory to Spain in 1762. The Civil War was a century later, from 1861-65.
5. The Declaration of Independence began as a letter to King George explaining why the Continental Congress voted to declare independence. How many parts does the Declaration contain?
A. 3 B. 5 C. 7
Answer: B. The Declaration of Independence has five parts: the Preamble, the Statement of Human Rights, Charges Against Human Rights, Charges Against the King and Parliament, and the Statement of Separation and Signatures.
6. Where is the original document today?
A. The National Archives in Washington, D.C. B. The Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. C. Fort Knox near Louisville, Kentucky
Answer: A. The signed parchment copy is at the National Archives in the Rotunda for the Charters of Freedom, alongside the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. It did, however, spend about three years at Fort Knox for safekeeping during WWII.
7. Which colony was the first to vote in favor of independence?
A. Virginia B. Maine C. North Carolina
Answer: C. In March 1776, North Carolina’s revolutionary convention voted in favor of independence; seven other colonies had followed suit by mid-May. On June 7, Virginia delegate Richard Henry Lee called for independence before the Continental Congress, meeting at the Pennsylvania State House in Philadelphia. Amid hot debate, Congress postponed the vote and called a recess for several weeks. Before departing, however, it appointed a five-man committee to draft a formal statement justifying the break with Great Britain. That document would become known as the Declaration of Independence.
