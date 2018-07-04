COMMUNITY EVENTS
MAAFA COMMEMORATION: Author, educator and poet Kalamu ya Salaam will be the grand griot for the Maafa Commemoration at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 7, at Congo Square in Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Maafa is a Kiswahili word that means “great tragedy," referring to the period called the Middle Passage or transatlantic slave trade. At the commemoration, hundreds of people attired in white will gather to pay tribute to African ancestors who died during the Middle Passage. Other events associated with the Maafa commemoration are:
- "The Healing Room," performances delivering the restorative power of music, from 9 am. to midnight Wednesday, July 4, at the Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St. Free.
- Maafa concert from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at the Ashé Power House, 1731 Baronne St. Free.
- Bichini Bia Congo Dance Theater Company workshop from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 6, on the third floor of the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave. Free.
- "Maafa: Creativity, Faith, Tradition and Resilience," an art exhibit on display from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 23 at the Ashé Power House, 1731 Baronne St. Free.
SALUTE TO THE FLAG: To salute the American flag this Independence Day, World War II veterans George Mazzeno and Jack Castrogiovanni will raise the flags at 10 a.m. July 4 at the new veterans medical center on South Galvez Street in New Orleans. The Louisiana National Guard will honor the flag with a 21-gun salute, and American Legion Post 175 will lead the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
COMMUNITY HEALTH AND WELLNESS FESTIVAL: Louisiana Healthcare Connections will present a community health and wellness festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at the Xavier University Student Center, 1 Drexel Drive, New Orleans. There will be a free continental breakfast, a free buffet lunch and screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, oral health breast health and vision. There also will be free reading glasses for adults and seniors, and free prescription glasses for children and youth. For information, call (866) 595-8133.
SAFE DATES WORKSHOP: Angela Golden, prevention services coordinator for Child Advocacy Services, will present three Safe Dates workshops for ages 12-17 in July at St. Charles Parish libraries. The workshops will be
- 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at the Paradis Branch, 307 Audubon St.
- 4 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at the St. Rose Branch, 90 E. Club Drive
- 6 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at the West Regional Library, 105 Lakewood Drive, Luling.
After attending, teens will be better prepared to recognize the difference between caring, supportive relationships and controlling, manipulative or abusive dating relationships. To register, visit bit.ly/scplsafedates.
STEM NOLA: Registration is open for a STEM NOLA program from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 14, at the Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans.
FOOD STAMP ASSISTANCE: Help with applying for help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 6, at the City of Kenner Hispanic Resource Center, 4312 Florida Ave. The program is presented by the Kenner Department of Community Development and Second Harvest Food Bank. The phone number for the Hispanic Resource Center is (504) 469-2570.
1815 ALIVE: Battlefield living-history volunteers will set up camp, fire cannons, show off campfire cooking skills and share stories about being living-history re-enactors from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at the Chalmette Battlefield of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 8606 West St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. The event is free. for information, call (504) 281-0510 or visit nps.gov/jela.
COMIC CON IN DESTREHAN: The St. Charles Parish Library’s first Comic Con will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at the East Regional Library, 160 W. Campus Drive, Destrehan. Features of the free, all-ages event will range from karaoke and a Mickey Mouse ears headband project for younger children, to a discussion comparing books and comics to their movie counterparts for adults.
LOUISIANA IRIS PROPAGATION: Master Gardener Eileen Hollander will give a free presentation on propagating Louisiana irises by seed and rhizome at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Irises can become congested over time, which tends to inhibit flowering. This can be remedied by lifting and dividing their rhizomes after flowering to give them more space.
SHORT-TERM RENTALS: A public hearing for comments on the New Orleans City Planning Commission's study of short-term rentals will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, in the City Council chamber, Room 1E07 of New Orleans City Hall, 1300 Perdido St., New Orleans. Written comments may be submitted to the City Planning Commission executive director in advance by mail before Aug. 20 to 1300 Perdido St., 7th Floor, New Orleans, LA 70112, or by email to cpcinfor@nola.gov.
ST. CHARLES HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS: St. Charles Parish will hold a hurricane preparedness information session for residents from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling. For information, call (985) 783-8907.
GOLF CART INSPECTION: The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has taken on the role of inspecting golf carts that residents intend to drive on parish streets. There is a $25 fee for registration, which is good for two years. For information on registering golf carts, visit stjohnsheriff.org.
METAIRIE NATIVE IS SERVING IN NAVY: Chief Petty Officer Dave Dennis, a Metairie native, is a personnel specialist serving in the U.S. Navy at Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, which is located on the largest Navy base in the world, Naval Station Norfolk.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE: The Military Officers Wives Club of Greater New Orleans recently donated $2,400 in support of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office Young Marines Program. Club President Karen Boudrie Greig is a volunteer for the Young Marines Program, which is open to all youth ages 8 through 18.
NEW ORLEANS COUNCIL FOR COMMUNITY AND JUSTICE: The New Orleans Council for Community and Justice, founded as The National Conference of Christian and Jews, has chosen Robert "Bob" H. Tucker Jr., president of Green Pastures Unlimited, as its presiding co-chair. Before starting his consulting business in 1978, Tucker was an executive assistant to New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu for eight years. In the past year, he was chairman of Latoya Cantrell's successful campaign for mayor.
BASTILLE DAY BLOCK PARTY: The 12th annual Faubourg St. John Bastille Day block party will be from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 14, on the 3100 block of Ponce de Leon Street, between North Lopez Street and Esplanade Avenue. There will be live music, children's activities and an art market, and a prize will be awarded for the best Marie Antoinette or Napoleon costume.
LOUISIANA DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES COUNCIL: Hyacinth C. McKee, of Slidell, has been appointed to the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council. McKee is a licensed clinical social worker and assistant professor of social work at Southern University at New Orleans.
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will offer a free boating safety class at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. The class lasts between six and eight hours. Preregistration is not required but is recommended by visiting wlf.louisiana.gov/boating/courses.
ADULT SPELLING BEE: The Jefferson Parish Library will hold a spelling bee for adults at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The event is free of charge and open to the public. Registration is not required.
CIVIL LAW HELP: The Pro Bono Project and the law firm of Ferriol Pérez will present free civil law consultations from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 21, at the Kenner Hispanic Resource Center, 4312 Florida Ave. Topics include divorce, bankruptcy, contractor fraud, lease disputes and collection defense. Participants must meet income guidelines for representation. For information, call (504) 469-2570.
PRESS CLUB OF NEW ORLEANS: Renette Dejoie-Hall and Clancy DuBos will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards when the Press Club of New Orleans holds its Excellence in Journalism Awards event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Jung Hotel, 1500 Canal St., New Orleans. Renette Dejoie-Hall is publisher and president of The Louisiana Weekly, which her grandfather founded in 1925. DuBos and his wife, Margo, bought Gambit Weekly in 1991 and built it into one of the country’s most well-respected alt-weekly papers. The DuBoses sold Gambit this year to Georges Media Group, but Clancy DuBose remains the political editor. He also serves as WWL-TV’s political analyst. Tickets to the awards event are available for $70 at pressclubneworleans.com.
LOUISIANA DUTCH OVEN SOCIETY: People who are interested in learning to cook outdoors, or who enjoy outdoor cooking, are invited to the gathering of the Wego Cookers group of the Louisiana Dutch Oven Society from 9 a.m. to noon July 21 at Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. The event is free, but admission to the park is $3 per person. For information, call John Heiken at (505) 756-1853.
THE HISTORY OF HURRICANES: Historian, journalist and educator Carolyn Kolb will give a presentation on the history of hurricanes 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
ST. CHARLES SPAY AND NEUTER DISCOUNTS: The Animal Control Office and the St. Charles Humane Society have partnered with the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to continue offering low-cost spay and neuter services. On certain dates, the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter can send 15 to 25 scheduled animals for discounted services through the Louisiana SPCA. The next date will be Aug. 7. The cost is $50 for cats and $75 to $125 for dogs, depending on weight. For an appointment, call the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter at (985) 783-5010.
Meetings
FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: Vernon N. Landry Chapter 1398 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, in the Sicilian Room of Rocky & Carlo's Restaurant, 613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. For information, email pamela.e.marks1953@gmail.com.
ALGIERS KIWANIS: State Sen. Troy Carter and State Reps. Gary Carter and Chris Leopold will report on the legislative session when the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meets at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 12, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, Algiers. Guests are welcome. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
ORLEANS PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE: Sheriff Marlin Gusman and compliance director Darnley Hodge will update the public on events, accomplishments and challenges in jail operations during the second quarter of 2018 during a community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, in Room 131-135 of the Professional Schools and Sciences Building at Dillard University, 2601 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans.
KREWE DE TECH: Photographer Richard R. Vallon Jr. will discuss the history of high dynamic range imaging techniques and images when the New Orleans Personal Computer Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. In HDR imaging, which turns 20 years old this year, images at various exposures are acquired for the purpose of creating an image that exceeds the camera sensor's abilities.
Entertainment
"INTO THE WOODS": The Performing Arts Academy of the St. Bernard Parish school system will present a twist on the fairy tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel in this summer's production of "Into the Woods." Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 29-30; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 1, in the Cultural Arts Center at Chalmette High School, 1100 E. Judge Perez Drive. Tickets are $15 at eventbrite.com or by calling the box office at (504) 272-0302.
CRESCENT CITY CHORAL FESTIVAL: The New Orleans Children's Chorus will present the Crescent City Choral Festival June 29 to July 3. A free prefestival concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Lakeview Presbyterian Church, 5914 Canal Blvd., featuring Voices Boston, directed by Steven Lipsitt; and the New Orleans Children's Chorus Alumni Chorus, directed by Cheryl Dupont. The final concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 2, at Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church, 130 Baronne St. Parents who are interested in having their children join NOCC should contact Teena Baudier at (504) 482-2883.
HARP PERFORMANCE: Nicolas Carter, a harpist raised in Paraguay and Minnesota, will give a free performance 7 p.m. Monday, July 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Honors
CULINARY ENTREPRENEURISM SCHOLARSHIP: The National Food & Beverage Foundation has awarded its Paul McIlhenny Culinary Entrepreneurism Scholarship to chef Serigne "Love" Mbaye. Mbaye will have use of the Rouse's Culinary Innovation Center by Jennair at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum in New Orleans free of charge for one year. NatFAB/SoFAB staff will also assist him in furthering his culinary career and making the business and interpersonal connections he needs to grow professionally. Mbaye, 24, now serves as a sous chef at Café Adelaide in downtown New Orleans.
WEST BANK ART GUILD: The June artists of the month for the West Bank Art Guild are Mariloy Gallé, first; Neal Serie, second; and Julie Saputo, third. During the group's June meeting, Serie gave a presentation on watercolor techniques; his June artist of the month honor was in recognition of his watercolor "John Lennon."
SENIOR BEAN BAG BASEBALL: The Waggaman Bums, led by Captain Dolly Lacombe, won the Jefferson Parish senior bean bag baseball tournament held June 8 at the Wally Pontiff Jr. Playground Gym in Metairie. Other members of the Waggaman Bums are Bob Browning, Wayne Plaisance, Pam Browning, Neil Whitney, Terrie Lacombe, Dane Orgeron, Mary Charlet, Rudy Breaux and Wayne Browning.
Benefits
SPINAL CORD INJURY FUNDRAISER: The Split Second Foundation will hold a Dependence Day fundraiser for spinal cord injury treatment from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at the McKenna Museum, 2003 Carondelet St., New Orleans. The event marks the anniversary of the accident that left foundation founder Mark Raymond Jr. paralyzed when he dived into shallow water off Pontchartrain Beach on July 4, 2016. Tickets are $75 at eventbrite.com. For information, visit splitsecondfoundation.net.
LIPSTICK N LAUGHTER: The Institute of Women and Ethnic Studies, will be the beneficiary of a comedy special celebrating established female comedians at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at The Joy Theater, 1200 Canal St., New Orleans. Comedians featured in Lipstick ‘N Laughter will include Kym Whitley, David Arnold, Sherri Shepherd with Pretty Ricki, Maija Di Giorgio and Geneva Joy. Tickets are $25 to $70 at thejoytheater.com.
CHICKEN JAM: The Al Copeland Foundation’s Chicken Jam will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 6 at University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave., New Orleans. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to expand access to clinical cancer trials at the LSU Health New Orleans Stanley S. Scott Cancer Center. The Chicken Jam will feature live music, a kids area and food vendors. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door, or $5 for ages 6 to 12. Tickets are available at alcopelandfoundation.org, the Lakefront Arena box office, and at Copeland's of New Orleans and Cheesecake Bistro restaurants.
NEW ORLEANS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER: A women's second-line parade held in connection with FestiGals drew more than 1,500 participants who raised nearly $40,000 for the New Orleans Family Justice Center on June 22. FestiGals 2018 Grand Diva Stephanie Burks, attired in a Wonder Woman outfit, led the Step Up Second-Line Parade
MATTIE JONES-HILL MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION: A fundraising gala benefiting New Orleans-area high school students will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in the Mary and William McCaffrey Ballroom at Xavier University, with a VIP reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. The gala is presented by the Mattie Jones-Hill Memorial Scholarship Foundation, which is named in honor of Mattie Arletha Jones-Hill. Her five sons, who all graduated from Walter L. Cohen Senior High School, established the foundation in 1996. Tickets to the gala are $100 at mattiehill.org.
Camps
JEFFERSON PERFORMING ARTS SOCIETY: Registration is open for a summer intensive for young people offered by the Jefferson Performing Arts Society. The Young Actors Studio offers a session for rising first- and second-graders July 9-13 at the society's rehearsal studio, 5005 Bloomfield St., New Orleans. Tuition is $150, with aftercare available for an additional fee.
RIVER REGION DRAMA GUILD: The River Region Drama Guild will present a free Young Actors Theater Camp for ages 8-15 weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon, July 9-20, at the River Region Performing Arts and Cultural Center, 15146 River Road, Norco. No preregistration is required. For information, call Henry Sorbet at (504) 331-0990.
MUSIC AND DANCE CAMPS: The Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts will present summer camps for musicians and dancers ages 5 and up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the weeks beginning July 9, July 16 and July 23. Tuition is $299 per week. Camps will be held at the River Ridge School of Music & Dance, 2020 Dickory Ave., Harahan, and at the Mandeville School of Music & Dance, 105 Campbell Ave., Mandeville. For information, call (985) 231-0875 or visit laapa.com.
ST. CHARLES FALL SPORTS: Registration is open through July 15 for fall sports in St. Charles Parish. Sports include tackle football for boys ages 5-12; flag football for boys and girls ages 5-6 and for boys ages 7-14; baseball for boys ages 6-14; volleyball for girls ages 5-14; cheerleading for girls ages 5-14; and tennis for boys and girls ages 8-18. To register, visit stcharlesparish-la.gov.
ST. CHARLES BASKETBALL CAMP: Registration is open for St. Charles Parish basketball camp for boys and girls ages 6-16 at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling. There will be two camp sessions, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17-20 and July 24-27. The coach for the camp will be Brian Lumar, principal of Hahnville High School and Loyola's all-time leading scorer and rebounder. The cost is $105 in advance or $120 for walk-ups. To register, visit stcharlesparish-la.gov. Free before-care will be offered at 8 a.m. Aftercare will be available until 4 p.m. Call (985) 783-5090 for rates.