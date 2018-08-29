Maj. Barrett Lancon gave his three young daughters a happy, once-in-a-lifetime surprise during their school lunch period recently, walking into their cafeteria unexpectedly after returning from a nine-month deployment in Iraq.
Four-year-old Rhyan reached her dad first, throwing her arms around his neck as he crouched down to embrace her. Peyton, a kindergartner, jumped out of her seat, screaming, “Daddy,” and ran headlong to hug him in front of about 150 students at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Chalmette. Moments later, their 3-year-old sister Korey made a dash for her dad, joining them in a group hug.
“It was one of the most positive moments in my lifetime,” Lancon said. “Seeing my girls running toward to me in that setting is something I will never forget. … It’s just a sense of emotions like you can kind of read about or see in a movie. It feels kind of surreal.”
Lancon, an operations officer with the 139th Regional Support Group, was among about 65 Guardsmen who returned home Aug. 22 to Jackson Barracks in New Orleans. He and his wife, Laura Lancon, had decided to surprise their daughters with his homecoming.
Their original plan was to go into each daughter’s classroom, but school officials shifted lunch times so the kindergarten and separate 3- and 4-year-old pre-kindergarten classes would all be in the cafeteria at the same time.
“The teachers, the parents and the staff at the school have been incredible,” Laura Lancon said. “They have gotten to know me and the girls, and they knew we’ve kind of been a ‘missing link’ family.”
Lancon's New Orleans-based unit had been deployed to Camp Taji, north of Bagdad, Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq, and to Erbil in northern Iraq for nine months to provide security, logistics and garrison command in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
While he was deployed, Lancon used FaceTime to see and speak with his wife and daughters nearly every day.
“They would ask to see his muscles, and they would say, ‘Daddy, have you been working out because you have to pick up all three of us when you come home,’” Laura Lancon said.
It was a special moment when he finally lifted the three of them at once in a bear hug in the center of their school cafeteria, she said.
Watching the joy and surprise on her daughters’ faces was a precious sight.
Korey kept “touching his face, like, ‘Is this real?’” Laura Lancon said. “He’s the most hands-on dad you will ever meet. To not have him with us, we felt that void. I’m excited to have our whole family together.”
Like his daughters, Lancon got a big surprise, too. His sister Lindi Kostelnik, a Houston schoolteacher, drove from Texas with her children, and his sister Camille Bourgeois, from New Iberia, also traveled to greet him at Jackson Barracks.
“I know that was a sacrifice for them to drive in,” he said. “I’ve always been close to my family. That was a very pleasant surprise.”
His mother, Tonya Lancon, teaches fourth and seventh grade at Prompt Succor, and she and his father, Stan Lancon, embraced him in the schoolyard as he was headed to the cafeteria. There, his parents, sisters and their children followed him, watching as he surprised his daughters.
“I’m glad to see him and have him back with his family and with his dad and me, and I’m relieved he’s safe,” Tonya Lancon said. “We FaceTimed him daily, but it’s good to hug him and see that he’s safe, alive and well and back in America with his family and getting ready to go to Saints games.”
This was the second deployment for Lancon, who has been stationed at Jackson Barracks for the last seven of his 19 years in the National Guard. He deployed with a Lafayette-based unit to Baghdad in 2004 and 2005, and he returned to serve on Task Force Gator to support the relief efforts for Hurricane Katrina that focused on providing additional security for the New Orleans Police Department.
Between his nine-month overseas deployment and months of pre-mobilization training, Lancon said he’s glad to be back after being away. Lancon, whose family lives at Jackson Barracks, will enjoy several weeks leave relaxing and traveling to Lafayette, where he has more family and friends, before they enjoy the girls’ first trip to Disney World next month.