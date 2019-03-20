ST. MARY MAGDALEN: The halls of St. Mary Magdalen School will be buzzing with proud grandparents March 20 during Grandparents Day events organized by the St. Mary Magdalen Parents' Club. The event begins with Mass at 8 a.m. in the church, with coffee and doughnuts afterward in Massett Hall, 6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie. The board of the Parents' Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 27 in Massett Hall.
JESUIT HIGH SCHOOL: The Back to Banks Blue Jay Bazaar is Friday and Saturday, March 22-23, at Jesuit High School, 4133 Banks St., New Orleans. Bazaar hours on Friday will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Lenten fare and music by the Bucktown All-Stars. The fun continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday with food, activities, raffles and live entertainment. For information, call (504) 483-3947.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: The Basket & BBQ Bash fundraiser for Academy of Our Lady will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the school, 5501 Westbank Expressway, Marrero. This family event will feature a barbecue lunch, a bouncy house and Easter bunny photos. Tickets are $15 in advance; call Bridget Waldrep at (504) 341-6217, ext. 208, or by visit www.theacademyofourlady.org.
ST. BERNARD PREKINDERGARTEN: The St. Bernard Parish Public School District offers tuition-free preschool for all 4-year-olds in the district. Initial registration for the 2019-20 school year will be held March 20 through April 15, with different dates set aside for different families based on the first letter of the student's last name:
- Last name beginning with A and B on Wednesday, March 20
- C through E on Thursday, March 21
- F through I on Wednesday, March 27
- J through M on Friday, March 29
- N through Q on Monday, April 8
- R and S on Tuesday, April 9
- T through Z on Monday, April 15.
In addition to the dates above, applications will be accepted May 8 and May 15. During the months of June and July, applications will be accepted each Wednesday. Applications and required documents will be accepted at the Joseph Davies Preschool Office, 4101 Mistrot St., Meraux, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Applications can be downloaded at www.sbpsb.org/prek. For information or assistance completing the application, call the preschool staff at (504) 267-3310.
JEWISH COMMUNITY DAY SCHOOL Bradley Philipson has been chosen as head of school for the Jewish Community Day School in Metairie. He will assume the position on July 1, succeeding Sharon Pollin, who is returning to the Pacific Northwest after leading the school since 2013. A native New Orleanian, Philipson worked most recently as principal of the upper and middle schools at Young Audiences Charter School in Gretna and, before that, as assistant head of school at Country Day School in Fort Worth, Texas. He also taught at Metairie Park Country Day School, where he became Upper School assistant principal.
ELEANOR McMAIN SECONDARY SCHOOL: InspireNOLA Charter Schools has named Shan Williams Jr. as the new head football coach at Eleanor McMain Secondary School. Williams brings more than 20 years of coaching, teaching and administrative experience to the Mustangs. He began his coaching career at O. Perry Walker High School and has also had coaching stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Western College, Apache Junction High School (Apache Junction, Arizona), L.B. Landry High School, East St. John High School, South Plaquemines High School, and most recently, White Castle High School. McMain finished the 2018 season with a 0-10 record in District 9-4A. The Mustangs will kick off their 2019-20 season against St. Paul's Catholic High School on Aug. 30.
LUSHER CHARTER SCHOOL: The Lusher Charter School crawfish boil will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 5624 Freret St., New Orleans.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: Girls in grades four through six will collaborate on science activities with students and faculty members during Domini-Science Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30, at the school, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans. Space-themed activities will include creating a Star Finder, flying a UFO, building a luminary and constructing a Lunar Lander. The $15 registration fee includes lunch and a T-shirt. To register, visit www.stmarysdominican.org.
LAKE FOREST CHARTER SCHOOL: Among those competing in the Louisiana Science and Engineering Fair this month at LSU are nine students from Lake Forest Charter School who advanced to state through their performance at the Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair at Tulane University. The qualifiers for state are eighth-graders Keyou Craver, Lauren Ejiaga, Justin Green and Hannah Jacobs; and seventh-graders Jayden Frere, Amir Gentry, Amaya Jorden, Sayyidah Muhammad and Nicholas Tran.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: Competitors in the State Rally at LSU on April 6 will include six students from Academy of Our Lady in Marrero:
- Freshman Natalie Beaty, English I
- Sophomore Farrah Labadie, Algebra II
- Freshman Paris Labadie, English II
- Junior Emily Mailhos, sociology
- Junior Bella Pscenicka, psychology
- Senior Thanh Vo, physics.
Also, Academy of Our Lady seniors Haley Bryan and Jacqueline Cook and junior Gina Escude received honorable mention in the art division.
ORY MAGNET SCHOOL: In the 2019 National Geographic GeoBee, the Louisiana semifinalists include Kyla Cage, an eighth-grader at John L. Ory Communication Arts Magnet School in LaPlace. Kyla, the daughter of Landry and Raquel Cage of LaPlace, is eligible to compete in the National Geographic GeoBee Louisiana state competition in Baton Rouge on March 29. The national championship will be in Washington, D.C., on May 19-22.
ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR SCHOOL: During Heart Health Awareness Month in February, students at St. Edward the Confessor School in Metairie raised $3,095 in the American Heart Association’s Jump Rope for Health program. The classes collecting the most donations are:
- Terri Schexnaydre’s fourth grade, first, $610
- Marla Chapotel’s fourth grade, second, $379
- Aimee Gardner’s third grade, third, $365.
The students collecting the most donations are:
- Tyler Tassin, fourth grade, $310
- Aubrey Brower, third grade, $250
- Braden de Jean, second grade, $200.
OPEN HOUSES
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: Potential students can enjoy a fun introduction to St. Mary's Dominican High School during Black and White Friday Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 22 at the school, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans. This annual event will feature games, crafts, a make-your-own tutu station, photo booth and more. To register for the free event, visit stmarysdominican.org.
INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: An open house for prospective students in grades nine through 12 and their families will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 11 at the International High School of New Orleans, 727 Carondelet St. For information, visit ihsnola.org.