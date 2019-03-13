NAVAL APPOINTMENT: Annabel Avery Powers of New Orleans has received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapollis, Maryland. The daughter of Bradford and Dolores Powers, she attends Lusher Charter School, where she is in the top 5 percent of her class.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: The Basket & BBQ Bash fundraiser for Academy of Our Lady will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the school, 5501 Westbank Expressway, Marrero. This family event will feature a barbecue lunch, a bouncy house and Easter Bunny photos. Tickets are $15 in advance; call Bridget Waldrep at (504) 341-6217, ext. 208, or by visit www.theacademyofourlady.org.
ST. BERNARD PREKINDERGARTEN: The St. Bernard Parish Public School District offers tuition-free preschool for all 4-year-olds in the district. Initial registration for the 2019-20 school year will be held March 20 through April 15, with different dates set aside for different families based on the first letter of the student's last name:
- Last name beginning with A and B on Wednesday, March 20
- C through E on Thursday, March 21
- F through I on Wednesday, March 27
- J through M on Friday, March 29
- N through Q on Monday, April 8
- R and S on Tuesday, April 9
- T through Z on Monday, April 15.
In addition to the dates above, applications will be accepted May 8 and May 15. During the months of June and July, applications will be accepted each Wednesday. Applications and required documents will be accepted at the Joseph Davies Preschool Office, 4101 Mistrot St., Meraux, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Applications can be downloaded at www.sbpsb.org/prek. For information or assistance completing the application, call the preschool staff at (504) 267-3310.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: Girls in grades four through six will collaborate on science activities with students and faculty members at St. Mary's Dominican High School during Domini-Science Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30, at the school, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans. Space-themed activities will include creating a Star Finder, flying a UFO, building a luminary and constructing a Lunar Lander. The $15 registration fee includes lunch and a T-shirt. To register, visit www.stmarysdominican.org.
NOCCA MUSIC: Two piano teachers at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts have been honored with the 2018 Steinway & Sons Top Music Teacher Award, in recognition of their achievements in music education, artistry and performance. Michael Pellera and Hristo Birbochukov were nominated for the national award by Hall Piano Co. After studying at the Berklee College of Music, Pellera has been a jazz educator in New Orleans since 1989. He taught jazz piano and improvisation for 15 years at Loyola University before joining NOCCA’s faculty in 2002. Birbochukov, born in Bulgaria, has performed extensively as a solo and chamber musician throughout Eastern Europe and the United States. He holds a bachelor of music degree in piano performance from the Music Conservatory in Sofia, Bulgaria; a master's degree in piano performance from Southeastern Louisiana University, and a doctor of music degree in piano performance from Florida State University.
ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL: Alumna Courtney Millet '84 has been chosen as principal of St. Charles Catholic High School for the 2019-20 school year. She will succeed Drew Cupit, who retires July 1. Millet holds a bachelor of science degree in education from Louisiana State University, a master of education degree in educational leadership and a doctor of philosophy degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of New Orleans. Her husband and her two sons also are graduates of the school.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: Brother Martin High School seniors Hunter Appleton, Hunter Kael and Norris Plaisance III have been named National Merit finalists in recognition of academic excellence and superior performance on the PSAT exam.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: St. Mary’s Dominican High School Lou Reilly award winners for eighth-grade fall sports are Isabella Bay, cross country; and Mykail Lusco, volleyball. The award is presented to an athlete “who continually tries to improve her skills and who has listened to her coaches and teammates. This is an athlete who encourages those playing while she is not in the game, and while playing herself, gives her full effort at each moment.” The student-athletes themselves have a nominating vote in the selection of the award, while the final decisions are left to the discretion of the coaches.
OPEN HOUSES
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: Potential students can enjoy a fun introduction to St. Mary's Dominican High School during Black and White Friday Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 22 at the school, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans. This annual event will feature games, crafts, a make-your-own tutu station, photo booth and more. To register for the free event, visit stmarysdominican.org.