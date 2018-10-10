Lusher Charter School has been named a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
One of six Louisiana schools to be honored, and the only one in the New Orleans area, Lusher also was selected in 1988. The Blue Ribbon program recognizes schools that are high-performing or for closing achievement gaps, especially among minority or disadvantaged students.
Lusher is one of three Louisiana schools selected as “Exemplary High Performing Schools.” The secretary and the Department of Education will take part in the awards ceremony on Nov. 7-8 in Washington, D.C. The Blue Ribbon program has recognized more than 8,800 schools in the past 36 years.
“Our amazing students, staff and teachers truly deserve this prestigious honor and consistently help us remain a top performing school,” said Kathy Riedlinger, Lusher CEO. “It is wonderful to be recognized for all of our hard work and dedication.”
Lusher is a K-12 school with about 1,800 students. It offers art and STEM coursework and early college-credit opportunities at Tulane University, and reinforces core values of kindness, respect, responsibility and hard work.
Gentilly Fest
Join the fun at Gentilly Fest from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Pontchartrain Park, corner of Press Street and Prentiss Drive.
Activities include the unveiling of the commemorative poster by Harold Bradford at 8:30 p.m. Friday; a neighborhood parade at 11 a.m. Saturday beginning at Chef Menteur Highway and heading along Press Drive to the festival; and a bicycle second line ride at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Enjoy a variety of festival food, entertainment and arts and crafts booths. Free medical screenings will be offered. For information visit www.gentillyfest.com.
New Scout troop
The Southeast Louisiana Council of the Boy Scouts of America is creating a troop for boys in the fifth grade through age 18 based in eastern New Orleans, and it's open to residents of the New Orleans area.
The Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., headquartered in eastern New Orleans, will sponsor the new troop. Ben Goodly, an Eagle Scout and chemical engineer in New Orleans, will serve as scoutmaster.
For information, contact Goodly at bgoodly06@gmail.com, or Eugene Green, member of the SELA Boy Scouts Executive Board, at eugenejgreenjr@yahoo.com.
Legacy awards
Preservation Hall Foundation will induct Lester Caliste, Lars Edegran and Orange Kellin into its Legacy Program at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St. The event at the Three Keys room is open to the public.
The Legacy Program recognizes and supports older musicians who participate in education and outreach activities. For information, email Ashley Shabankareh at ashley@preshallfoundation.org.
Wednesdays on the Point
Live music will fill the air from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 24 at the Algiers Point ferry landing. There will be food and drink vendors and local artists.
Performers include: Muevelo, today; Scorpedos, Big Sam and The Krewe, Oct. 17; and Sassyfras and the Sasshey Dancers and Amanda Shaw and The Cute Guys, Oct. 24. For information visit www.wednesdaysonthepoint.com.
Walk for Education
The 31st United Negro College Fund Walk for Education will take place Saturday, Oct. 13, at Audubon Park Riverview. Check-in and registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K run/walk starts at 8:30 a.m. For information call (504) 581-3794.
Christmas Cantata in October
The award-winning Gracias Choir will perform its annual Christmas Cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at the UNO Lakefront Arena.
This is the choir’s sixth visit to New Orleans as it nears the end of a tour through America and Canada. The group, founded in 2000 in South Korea, has traveled the world.
A musical taking place on three stages, the performance will include an operatic version of the Christmas nativity story and Handel’s “Messiah.” Attendees are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the performance, and the free event is not for children younger than 5.
Seating is on a first-come basis, but tickets must be presented at the door. Tickets may be downloaded at www.ChristmasCantata.us or by making a request to the International Youth Fellowship at neworleans@iyfusa.org.