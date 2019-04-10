Alumnae from St. Mary's Dominican High School were the judges for the recent Rally Day competitions in the school gym, in which students from every class level vied for honors in nine events.
The winners are:
- Originality: Seniors, first; juniors, runners-up
- Spirit stick: Seniors, sophomores
- Poster: Seniors, sophomores
- Headpiece: Juniors, seniors
- Mascot: Sophomores, seniors
- Participation: Juniors, seniors
- Relay: Eighth grade, juniors
- Cheerleaders: Seniors, juniors
- Pep squad: Seniors, juniors.