Submissions are being accepted through Aug. 24 for a scholarship essay contest organized by the Dinerral Shavers Educational Fund. This year’s essay topic is: “Considering the recent rise in school shootings, how has gun violence in your school and/or community affected you? What do you think could be done to make you feel safer?”
The essay contest is open to students in grades seven through 12 in New Orleans or any of the surrounding areas. All essays must be typed and 250 to 500 words in length. Essays should be mailed to P.O. Box 6832, New Orleans, LA 70174 or emailed to dseducationalfund@gmail.com.
The authors of the best essays will be rewarded with a laptop computer for first place, a tablet computer for second place, and $100 for third place. The winners will be announced during DSEF’s Back to School Extravaganza Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center.