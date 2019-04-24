After holding youth poetry workshops at multiple library locations in March, 826 New Orleans is presenting its Pizza Poetry Day on Friday, April 26.
Pizza Poetry Day is a collaboration between 826 New Orleans and local pizza places where poems written by New Orleans youths ages 6-18 are published on pizza boxes. The youth poets are honored with a certificate and a poetry reading.
826 New Orleans is a local nonprofit that cultivates and supports the voices of young writers through creative collaborations with schools, communities and the library. To learn more about Pizza Poetry Day and to see the list of participating restaurants, visit 826neworleans.org.
COMPOSTING: The library has partnered with Compost NOW to provide weekly compost drop-off at 10 library locations. Composting diverts food waste from landfills and turns it into nutrient-rich compost used by local farmers and gardeners.
- Items that can be dropped off include:
- Frozen fruit and vegetable scraps (peels, pits, seeds)
- Tea bags, coffee grounds, filters
- Eggshells, nut and seed shells
- Plain bread, plain grains or plain pasta
Do not drop off meat, bones, dairy or oily foods.
Drop-off Locations and hours:
Children's Resource Center Library: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 913 Napoleon Ave.
Martin Luther King Library: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 1611 Caffin Ave.
Nora Navra Library: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 1902 St. Bernard Ave.
Latter Library: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, 5120 St. Charles Ave.
Mid-City Library: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 4140 Canal St.
Main Library: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays, 219 Loyola Ave.
Alvar Library: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 913 Alvar St.
Rosa F. Keller Library: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, 4300 S. Broad Ave.
Hubbell Library: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, 725 Pelican Ave.
Norman Mayer Library: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.
Please only drop off food during program hours.
For additional information about Community Composting at the library or to volunteer with Compost NOW, visit compost-now.org.
DIVERSITY IN ACTION: Throughout April, the library has celebrated the Association for Library Service to Children’s national initiative called Diversity In Action with a series of programs featuring stories and crafts from countries around the world. The remaining Diversity In Action programs include:
- Mexico at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library, at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 24
- Germany at the Main Library, 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 26
- Japan at the Nora Navra Library, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27
Children also can earn a free book by getting their Diversity In Action passports stamped four times. The programs are open to all families and caregivers with children of all ages. For full schedule of events, visit nolalibrary.org.
BACK TO WORK: Returning to the Workforce, a workshop on how to return to the workforce after a period of unemployment due to life circumstances like parenthood or incarceration, will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alvar Library.
It will be conducted by Jessica Rareshide, CPC, CSP, with whom the library has partnered since 2014 to offer programs related to job search strategies, interviewing techniques and résumé assistance through the Workforce Development Series. To see the full schedule, visit nolalibrary.org.