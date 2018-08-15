HERITAGE SCHOOL OF MUSIC: Applications are being accepted for the Don "Moose" Jamison Heritage School of Music, a free program for children ages 8-17 offered through the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Applications for the Heritage School, for students ages 10-17 who have had at least one year of instruction and own an instrument, is open through Sept. 1. Classes are free, but there is a $15 per year supply fee. Interviews and auditions for the beginner program will be Aug. 18. Auditions for the Heritage School will be Sept. 8. To apply, visit www.jazzandheritage.org. For information, call (504) 558-6112 or email hsm@jazzandheritage.org.
SACRED HEART ATHLETIC DIRECTOR: Ashley Ruckert has been appointed director of athletics at the Academy of the Sacred Heart. She has been associate athletic director since 2014. A Sacred Heart alumnae, Ruckert has coached volleyball, golf and tennis, earning state placement and district titles for the school. As a student, she was on three state championship volleyball teams.
ST. RITA ASSOCIATION: The St. Rita of Harahan Home and School Association will hold the first general meeting of the new term at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, in the gym at 194 Ravan Ave. All parents are invited. A tuition drawing will be held. For information, call (504) 737-0744.