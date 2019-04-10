The library hosts several book clubs each month at multiple locations. New members are always welcome and should call the hosting library branch to find out the title of the book that will be discussed at each club.
This week’s book club meetings include:
- Bookie Boomers Book Club: The book club for Baby Boomers will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.
- Comic Book Club: Teens and children can share and discuss their favorite comics from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Hubbell Library, 725 Pelican Ave.
- Southern Nights Book Club: The club focuses on books about the South by Southern authors, and will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.
- Pre-Teen Book Club: The group for those ages 9-12 meets from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.
Other book clubs held each month include the West Bank Book Club at the Algiers Regional Library; the Booked for Murder Book Club at the Norman Mayer Library; the Adult Book Club at the East New Orleans Regional Library' the Popular Fiction Book Club at the Smith Library; and A Book Club Named Desire at the Latter Library.
To see the dates, times and locations of every library book club, visit nolalibrary.org or pick up a copy of the monthly library news and events magazine at any library location.
AROUND THE WORLD: Throughout April, the library is celebrating the Association for Library Service to Children’s national initiative called Diversity In Action with a series of programs featuring stories and crafts from countries around the world.
This week’s Diversity In Action programs include:
- Scotland: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Nix Library, 1401 S. Carrollton Ave.
- France: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Hubbell Library, 725 Pelican Ave.
- India: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.
- Morocco: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Keller Library, 4300 S. Broad Ave.
- Kenya: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.
Children also can earn a free book by getting their Diversity In Action passports stamped four times.
Diversity In Action programs are open to all families and caregivers with children of all ages. To see the full schedule of events, visit nolalibrary.org.
TAX HELP: AARP is offering free tax preparation assistance at several library locations. A picture ID, Social Security card, income documents, previous year’s completed taxes and any other appropriate tax documents are required for assistance. Times and locations are:
- Algiers Regional Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, through April 15. 3014 Holiday Drive.
- East New Orleans Regional: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through April 10. 5641 Read Blvd.
- Latter Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 9. 5120 St. Charles Ave.
- Norman Mayer Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 11. 3001 Gentilly Blvd.