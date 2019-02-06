Mount Carmel Academy recognized students for their athletic and academic achievements at the Fall Athletic Awards ceremony Jan. 16.
The Outstanding Member Pin goes to athletes who contribute to their team's success by their practice efforts, consistent sportsmanship and unwavering support for their teammates. Outstanding members are Emma Brewster, Theresa Falgoust, Tori Frught, Jayne Ginart, Riley Imbornone, Abby Johnson, Emma Meneses, Emily Meyer, Caeleigh Miller, Julia Nunez, Olivia Stant, Hayley Sumich, Elizabeth Traylor and Leah Wortmann.
The LHSAA All-Academic Scholar Award goes to athletes who maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher while participating in varsity sports. These students are Jordan Berry, Meagan Bickmann, Jayne Ginart, Lauren Hava, Ellie Holzman, Madelyn Keene, Camille Peters and Caroline Zimmer.
The Most Valuable Player Award goes to athletes who constantly contribute to the success of the team and inspire teammates to perform at a higher level. Fall MVPs are Ellie Holtzman, Ellie Lavie, Sammi Rogers, Emily Schexnayder and Hope Shales.
Outstanding Fall Athlete Awards went to Ellie Holzman and Emily Schexnayder, in recognition of their outstanding athletic ability, good sportsmanship and the inspiration they provide their teammates.
The Coaches' Award goes to team members who set the example, support their teammates and seldom lack spirit or motivation. Fall recipients are Avery Barfield, Cecilia Brown, Sofia Conaway, Erin Dudenhefer, Grace Elvir, Kristin Guillera, Madelyn Keene, Hailey Reynolds, Arianna White and Anne Zimmermann.
The Carmel Champion Award goes to those who place first in a state championship meet. Caeleigh Miller and Emily Schexnayder earned theirs at the 2018 Division I state swim meet.