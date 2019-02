The booth sponsored by the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Home and School Association won both the Cajun comfort and tailgate categories at Divine Mercy Cook-off and Car Show on Feb. 9. The winning dishes were andouille and frog leg gumbo; and hanger steak skewers with fried okra, drizzled with a spicy Cajun aioli and chimichurri sauce. From left are Tatiana Lock, Juan Lock, Roxanne Valenti, Kevin Stubbs, Allison Messina and Vanessa Stubbs.