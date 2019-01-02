The Kenner Rotary Club raised $4,888.16 to purchase 3,780 pounds of food to fill 108 food boxes for needy families. To accompany those large boxes of food, the club also bought each family a 10-pound frozen turkey.
Bissonet Elementary principal Audrey Easley allowed the club to use the school's cafeteria to stage the event, which was coordinated by Rotarians Paul Prokop and Roxanne Valenti. Members of the Rotary Interact Club at John Curtis Christian School also participated in the food box outreach.
The boxes were distributed to needy families by representatives of Bissonet Elementary and these Rotary partner Kenner churches: New Hope Community Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Berean Christian Fellowship and Jerusalem.
The Kenner Rotary meets at Chateau Estates Golf & Country Club on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 6 p.m. For information, contact Teresa Liuzza at (504) 450-3253.