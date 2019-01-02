Participants in the Kenner Rotary Club food box project include, from left, LeslieAnn Cioti, Paul Prokop, Jaela Nixon, Marisa Guillie, Dustin Gilmore, Barbara Phillips, Ashley Tate, Sophia Valenti and her mother Roxanne Valenti, Gabe Pitre, Dave Gilmore, Isabella Pitre, Kim Schexnayder and Teresa Liuzza.