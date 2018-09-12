Students returned to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School and jumped into learning on the first day. Kenley Largaespada and Isabella Meeks worked with worms to discuss 'living' and 'nonliving' things, starting the lesson with gummy worms.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Principal Joan Kathmann, left, welcomes back Eros Amaya, his mother and sister Alessa to the new term at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School.