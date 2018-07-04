Lisa Ingraham was installed as president of the Elenian Club during a recent luncheon at the Quarter View Restaurant in Metairie. The other new officers are Maria Villafranco, vice president; Betty Deshotel, treasurer; Elizabeth Manshel, financial secretary; Paula Mahne, corresponding secretary; and Samantha Oncale, recording secretary.
The Elenian Club was established in 1934 for cultural, educational, civic and social activities. It is an energetic, philanthropic group of women who are keeping their Italian heritage alive.
The outgoing Elenian president, Robin Hummel, selected Ozanam Inn as her charity and presented a check to Biaggio DiGiovanni. Hummel presented the Rose Award to Joan Chifici for her service and dedication to the club. There was also a special tribute to Marie Louise Culotta, who has been a member of the club for 72 years.