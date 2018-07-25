If you experienced incredible offers of help to rebuild after Hurricane Katrina and want to pass on the goodwill, you can assist those in need after volcanic eruptions in Hawaii by attending a benefit sponsored by the New Orleans Metro Chapter of The Knights of Columbus. The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Rock ’N' Bowl, 3016 Carrollton Ave.
There will be free bowling, gift basket raffles and music by DJ Rockin’ Ron. Proceeds will be given to the Hawaiian state deputy on Aug. 5 at the Knights of Columbus convention.
Donations also will be accepted online at louisianakc.org or on Facebook at Knights of Columbus Louisiana State Council. These sites offer registration for the benefit as well. Online registration is $20, and the cost at the door is $25. Children younger than 12 enter free.
As of June 21, more than 700 homes and more than 6,000 acres have been destroyed by lava in Hawaii. Estimates say it will take more than a century before things are back to normal.
Local museums unite
Seven not-for-profit Vieux Carre museums have joined to create the French Quarter Museum Association, designed to promote history museums in the city’s oldest neighborhood as enriching cultural experiences for visitors and locals alike.
After a private launch party July 25, the association's visitor center will open free to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, at The Historic New Orleans Collection, 533 Royal St.
The brick-and-mortar center will close Dec. 30, the end of the city’s tricentennial year, and the association will offer museum information online via frenchquartermuseums.org.
“Approximately 11 million people visit the French Quarter annually, and that figure doesn’t even factor in locals,” said Daniel Hammer, vice president and deputy director of The Historic New Orleans Collection. “By working together to promote what we do, museums of the French Quarter can have a positive impact on the Vieux Carre by growing the number of people we touch and by growing the profile of museumgoing as a central activity of the French Quarter.”
Alcoves at the visitor center will include text panels and pictures of nearby museums, and a representative will be on hand to provide information. Brochures will feature a map of participating institutions, and details on discounted admissions and perks to member institutions.
Locals and visitors who visit five museum locations will receive a free dessert at Dickie Brennan’s Tableau Restaurant.
Along with The Historic New Orleans Collection, institutions participating in the museum association include Hermann-Grima and Gallier Historic Houses; the Beauregard-Keyes Historic House and Garden Museum; the New Orleans Pharmacy Museum; the Louisiana State Museum, which includes the Cabildo, the Presbytere and the 1850 House; the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the U.S. Mint; and the Catholic Cultural Heritage Center, which includes the Old Ursuline Convent, St. Louis Cathedral and St. Anthony’s Garden.
Heritage music school
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is accepting applications for the Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music, a free program for young people.
Applications for beginning students ages 8 to 15 who have little or no music instruction and may not own an instrument are due Wednesday, Aug. 1. Auditions will take place Saturday, Aug. 18.
Applications for students ages 10-17 who have at least one year of instruction and who own an instrument are due Sept. 1. Auditions will take place Saturday, Sept. 8.
A limited number of students will be accepted, and there is a $15 supply fee. For information, visit heritageschoolofmusic.org.