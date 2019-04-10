While strolling through French Quarter Festival — the largest free music fest in the South — you can expect to see couples twirling to the sounds of Rockin' Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters, a second-line led by a brass band weaving through the streets and people enjoying bites from some of the best restaurants in the city.
But you may be surprised to come across a kid-friendly science fair.
This weekend, French Quarter Festivals Inc. will once again welcome families to the Chevron Children’s STEM Zone, situated at the Natchez Wharf, at the foot of Toulouse Street at the Mississippi River.
The STEM Zone will offer interactive science, technology, engineering and math activities, hosted by more than 10 community partners, including STEM NOLA and Fab Lab NOLA. It’s open on 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.
“French Quarter Festival is known for its music, its food, and all of the wonderful things that this wonderful city is about, but it's also known for families and for fun,” said Leah Brown, a corporate affairs manager for Chevron, a presenting sponsor of the festival.
Brown and her team prepare the STEM Zone each year and ensure the content is fresh and fun by aligning the activities with an evolving theme.
“We wanted to make sure there was an interesting and engaging space where you can have fun with your little ones, but they also learn something,” she said. “As a parent, you look for teachable moments. So, while you have these kids here, why not try to instill a love of science, technology, engineering and math, and a love of learning?”
The theme is the STEM world’s fair.
Inspired by Chinese culture, community partner STEM NOLA will help children create a fire-breathing dragon by using hot ice and test the density of a tiny boat made of aluminum foil.
“Our mission is exposing communities to STEM wherever they are. We want to make STEM as ubiquitous as sports,” said Calvin Mackie, the president and CEO of STEM NOLA. “So I think anywhere where large crowds are gathering, and parents are bringing their kids, we should present activities for kids to engage in STEM and encourage them to pursue STEM careers.”
At Fab Lab NOLA’s station, kids will represent France by fabricating 3-inch Eiffel Towers that light up, and by working together to build a 5-foot acrylic Eiffel Tower.
Fab Lab NOLA, a makers space at Delgado Community College, receives funding from Chevron and collaborates with the national Fab Foundation.
“It's always a pleasure for me to do events like this,” said Ellie Buehler, Fab Lab NOLA's manager. “I've shown this project to quite a few people at this point, and the reactions have been very, very positive. Kids are really going to enjoy taking these little projects home.”
The Eiffel Tower project was designed in collaboration with the Messiah Montessori high school students in Houma.
“Those students will also be there, and they're going to see their work displayed and looked at by thousands of people,” Buehler said. “I think everybody's going to have fun, and a lot of kids that didn't know they liked STEM are going to learn that (STEM) is actually just playing with big toys.”
The other community partners are Rebuilding Together Audubon Nature Institute, Children’s Museum of St. Tammany, The Water Institute, Project Lead the Way, The Nature Conservancy, The National WWII Museum, Mad Science LA and the National Park Service.
The STEM Zone promotes those community partners, many of which host free, open-to-the-public workshops throughout the year.
“Families may be unaware of these unique activities and organizations in our community, so this is a great way for them to come out and to learn about some of the things that they're doing,” Brown said, adding that she hopes the interactive exhibit piques kids’ curiosity.
“These activities are something the kids can touch and feel, and that they can relate to their everyday lives,” she said. And although they're geared toward young people, “they’re super interesting for adults as well.”