Pampering with a purpose was the order of the day when Fifth Ward Elementary School in Reserve joined forces with STEM NOLA for a spa day at the school.
Third- and fourth-grade girls and their mothers, grandmothers and other important women in their lives learned the science behind beauty products by getting hands-on with facial masks, scrubs, lip balm, perfume, aromatherapy, bath bombs and more.
Principal Brandy Vaughn said the spa day was the perfect opportunity to combine science, health and wellness lessons for the girls.
“They are at an age where they are starting to become body-conscious, so why not delve into what science goes into all of this,” she said. “Rather than harsh chemicals, there are natural alternatives to these products so they can make a conscious decision whether to buy them. We also thought it was a great opportunity for parental involvement.”