Looking for something fun to do this weekend, in the air-conditioning, I might add? A fundraising event will take place Sunday, June 30, at Rock ‘N’ Bowl to benefit several local animal welfare organizations.
The entire family is invited to join in the festivities from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., including live music by Sunpie Barnes, food and bowling. There will also be a silent auction, raffles, cash bar and a bake sale. Attendees are encouraged to call ahead to reserve a lane if they would like to bowl.
Advanced tickets are $10 and can be purchased from each of the participating organizations. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more ticket information, call (504) 453-3048.
From Boxers, to horses, to special programs and funds, this year’s participants are all important organizations doing great things in our community. They are:
The Louisiana SPCA Special Needs Fund: The volunteer-driven fund covers the cost of heartworm treatment and specialty procedures for the adoptable animals. Often, heartworm treatment and medical conditions are a barrier for adoption because of the high costs associated with treatment. This fund covers 100% of the cost to treat dogs with heartworm disease and aids in the cost of additional medical treatments. www.la-spca.org
Greater New Orleans Therapeutic Riding Center: The nonprofit organization is dedicated to promoting horse-assisted activities for children and adults with disabilities. Riders experience increased balance, muscle control and strength, and benefit from increased self-esteem and confidence. gnotrc.com/
Louisiana Boxer Rescue: Known for itsBoxer kissing booth at events, Louisiana Boxer Rescue is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and safe re-homing of abandoned, neglected and abused Boxers. It works with animal welfare institutions to educate the community about responsible dog ownership. louisianaboxerrescue.org/
Molly the Pony Foundation: This foundation supported Molly the three-legged pony and her travels during her life and now promotes her memory after her death by caring for other rescued/retired ponies. It participates in helping those with emotional needs by visiting with them with those ponies. www.mollythepony.com/
Krewe of Mid-City Mutt Mamas: Dedicated to rescuing homeless dogs, the group believes every dog, puppy and senior deserves a fair chance at a caring and joy-filled life. www.midcitymutt.com/
Events
SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The Louisiana SPCA is offering free ID tags to pet owners in preparation for hurricane season. Whether you have one pet or 10, pet parents from any parish are welcome and pets need not be present to get an ID tag from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.la-spca.org/events or call (504) 368-5191.
SATURDAY: Join NOLA Tribe Yoga and the Louisiana SPCA for this one-of-a-kind yoga class. Enjoy Meowmasté: Yoga with Kittens and not only do you get to have fun, but 50% of proceeds from each class goes toward helping homeless animals. Classes will run every once a month. Check-in begins at 9:45 a.m. with class from 10 to 11 a.m. Prepurchase of tickets is required. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/2Ec89Nc.