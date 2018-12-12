Imagine "The Nutcracker" staged with a New Orleans twist. What will happen when heroine Clare Marie (instead of Clara) is visited by the Sugar Cane Fairy?
Find out when "The Nutcracker in New Orleans" is performed at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 16, at St. Rita Catholic School, 65 Fontainebleau Drive in New Orleans.
New Orleans School of Ballet artistic director and choreographer Nikki Hefko said she “tweaked” the holiday classic “and made the story relatable to our city.”
Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, the localized production includes the March of the Pelicans, a Mardi Gras Strut and dancing Who Dats in black and gold shaking pom poms rather than leaping velvet-clad Russians.
“Instead of a snow scene, we have a tropical storm,” Hefko said. “And instead of mice, we have nutria.”
The production made its debut last year. It features 35 performers from dance schools throughout the New Orleans area, including three instructors and children ages 5-18.
Along with Clare Marie, played by Nora Lavigne, and the Nutcracker, played by Baylor Blum, the cast includes the Storm King, played by Edward Spots, the Storm Queen played by Natalie Boese, and the Sugar Cane Fairy, played by Ainsley Poche.
The show runs about an hour, with a 15 minute intermission. “We keep it moving,” Hefko said. “It is a great show for young kids.”
Admission is $15, and tickets are available at nutinnola.bpt.me. For information, visit neworleansschoolofballet.com or call (504) 866-0652.
Holiday boat parade
Arrive early for a prime spot at the annual Lights on the Lake Celebration and Boat Parade from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
Enjoy music, food and drinks, raffles, activities for children, photos with Santa and a shopping village of local vendors.
Admission is $5, and children younger than 12 enter free. The music lineup includes the Jingle Belles from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Greg Schatz and the Friggin’ Geniuses from 4:14 p.m. to 5 p.m.; DJ Brice Nice from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Leo Jackson and the Melody Clouds from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For information about the event, volunteering and donating raffle items, visit saveourlake.org.
Quarter tour and caroling
Join Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré and French Quarter residents dressed for the holiday season from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, for a self-guided walking tour of decorated homes.
The tour begins at 533 St. Ann St. at Jackson Square, where tickets bought online for $20 may be picked up. If not sold out, tickets will be $25 on tour day. Children 12 and younger are admitted free, but strollers may be difficult to maneuver in some homes because of limited space.
The walking tour will be followed by traditional candlelight caroling at 7 p.m. at Jackson Square. The popular event, which began in 1946, also is hosted by Patio Planters. Caroling is free, and gates to the square open at 6:30 p.m. For information, visit patioplanters.net.
Fete in the east
The East New Orleans Neighborhood Advisory Committee will present its ninth annual Holiday Extravaganza from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Dec. 14, at Crystal Palace, 10020 Chef Menteur Highway.
Mistress of Ceremonies Wanda Rouzan will join with Master of Ceremonies Lebron LBJ Joseph. Featured musicians are violinist Michael Ward, singers Sharon Martin, Naydja Cojoe, Rechell Cook and Lisa Amos, the Clark Knighten & the 4X4 Connection band, James Andrews and the New Birth Brass Band, and there will be a tribute to Aretha Franklin.
Along with a Christmas buffet, there will be raffles and door prizes. General admission is $75. For information, visit enonac.org.
St. Lucy honored
The 91st annual Mass honoring St. Lucy of Syracuse, patron saint of eye diseases, will be celebrated at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1139 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. A St. Lucy relic will be offered for veneration.
Learning before lunch
The last speaker of 2018 for the group Learning Before Lunch will be Pulitzer Price-winning editorial cartoonist Walt Handelsman, of The Advocate newspaper.
Registration and coffee sipping begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, in room 407 of the UNO Earl K. Long Library. Handelsman will share cartooning tales from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and sign copies of his latest book, “I’m Drawing as Fast as I Can.”
Learning Before Lunch is a nonprofit group of mainly retired people who gather monthly for informative programs. Annual membership is $25 for individuals and $30 for families. Guests are welcome to donate $5 for lectures. For information, visit learningbeforelunch.com.