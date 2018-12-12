SPREADING JOY: Mount Carmel Academy homerooms, clubs, teams and organizations worked together to fill more than 175 "Boxes of Joy" with toys and gifts as part of a nationwide Christmas gift program sponsored by Cross Catholic Outreach. The boxes will be given to children living in impoverished areas in South America. In 2017, 476 participating schools, parishes and other groups sent boxes to more than 46,000 children.
HOLIDAY DONATIONS: The St. Rita Home and School Association recently sponsored a Thanksgiving Food Drive, gathering enough to provide meals for 23 families in the parish, plus stock items in the food pantry.
ST. LUCY MASS: St. Lucy, the patron saint of eye diseases, will be honored at a Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1139 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The St. Lucy Society sponsors the Mass, with a veneration of the St. Lucy relic following the service.
A VINTAGE CHRISTMAS: Vintage Church will hold a Christmas Worship Exprience with New Orleans Saints player Mark Ingram at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 3927 Rayne St., Metairie. Child care will be provided. For information, visit vintagechurchnola.com.
CHRISTMAS MASS: A Christmas Blue Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, at All Saints Catholic Church, 1441 Teche St., Algiers. The service will be solemn, particularly aimed for those dealing with grief during the season. For information, visit allsaintschurchnola.org.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.