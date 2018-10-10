NEW ORLEANS NIGHTMARE: 319 Butterworth St., under the Huey P. Long Bridge. The intense haunted house includes a mini escape room. Recommended for ages 12 and over. $19.99-$32.99. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 3; Sundays Oct. 7-28; Wednesdays Oct. 17-31; Thursdays Oct. 11-25; plus Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 29-30.
PARK-A-BOO: Lafreniere Park, Metairie. Kenner North Kiwanis presents the 10th annual Halloween Festival for Kids, with Boo House, Trick or Treat Street, games, activities and more. Food for purchase. 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26; 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27; 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. $8 adults, $6, ages 12 and under. park-a-boo.com.
BOO AT THE ZOO: Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The Halloween event for children 12 and younger features trick-or-treat houses, a Ghost Train, a haunted house, entertainment and more. Admission $20, free for children under 12 months. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26-27; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. audubonnatureinstitute.org.
SCOUT ISLAND SCREAM PARK: Scout Island, City Park, entrance near Marconi Drive and Harrison Avenue. The newest addition to the Crescent City fright portfolio, the park is a festival featuring three attractions, three fright zones, carnival rides and a scare-free zone for kids, including The Devil’s Swamp, Zombie Combat, Scream Factory, Cirque du Fear Fright Zone, The Horseman’s Fright Zone, Blood Bayou Fright Zone, The Kraken Beer & Spirits Pirate Club, The Paranormal Experience, carnival rides and more. For the younger set, there's a pumpkin patch, hay ride and more. Opens 8 p.m. Oct. 5, with VIP entry at 7:30 p.m. Dates and times vary through Nov. 3. $15-$79. scoutislandscreampark.com.
THE MORTUARY STRIKES 12: 4800 Canal St., New Orleans. An icon of old New Orleans, the fright factory marks a dozen years as a den of horror with self-guided tours of the former mortuary. Tickets are $30-$125. Open most weekends through Nov. 3. www.themortuary.net.
MERCI FOR THE MAGIC PARADE: The Halloween kickoff parade put on by the Magical Businesses and Organizations of the French Quarter, with carts, marching clubs, walking krewes and a headless horseman to lead the way through the streets of the French Quarter at sundown, starting at Decatur and Barracks streets. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. feelthebite.com.
TRICENTENNIAL BALL: Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Fan Club celebrates its 30th fete and the city's 300th anniversary Friday, Oct. 26, at the New Orleans Board of Trade, 316 Magazine St., New Orleans, with a masquerade ball, contests, food and drink and entertainment. $130. www.arvlfc.com.
NEW ORLEANS WITCHES BALL: "Courting the Dark: Fae of the Samhain Gloaming" will be the celebration for a night of revelry, music, dance and ritual with masquerades, food, drink, contest and prizes. Elms Mansion, 3029 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. $175. www.neworleanswitchesball.com.
GHOSTS IN THE OAKS: Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, City Park, New Orleans. The family-friendly Halloween event has trick or treating, rides, arts and crafts, a pumpkin patch, music and more. 7 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 6 p.m. Oct. 21. Tickets $15 ($12 for Friends of City Park members); early admission at 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and at 4 p.m. Sun. is $20. Children under 36 months are admitted free of charge.
GHOSTLY GALLIVANT: 90-minute tours leave from the 1850 House Museum, 523 St. Ann St., New Orleans. Tours are from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 20, noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Friends of the Cabildo fundraiser with spooky tours of lore and legend through the Quarter. $15-$25. friendsofthecabildo.org.
MURDER MYSTERY AND FILM: BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. "The Cat and the Canary" film screen and a murder mystery party take place Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. A happy hour and a murder mystery party are followed by the classic Bob Hope and Paulette Goddard horror comedy film set in Louisiana. $10. Registration required. (504) 528-1944, ext. 484. www.nationalww2museum.org.
HOWL-O-WEENIE PET FEST: Metairie Humane puts on the fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Shrine on Airline. $5