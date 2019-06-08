Celebrate the many men and women who volunteered and were drafted over the years to serve in the U.S. Army by taking part in the 244th Army Birthday Ball from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St.
The ball will honor soldiers serving in the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve to defend liberty at home and across the world, in war and peace.
Tickets are $50. For information, including military dress attire, visit AUSA 244th Army Birthday Ball on Facebook and Eventbrite, or search National World War II Museum events.
Festigals celebration
Festigals, a New Orleans weekend of celebrating and empowering women, takes place June 21-23 at the Jung Hotel, 1500 Canal St.
Friday events include a Hat’s Off award luncheon; Saturday events include a second line and party at Harrah’s Casino; and Sunday brings a Drag Queen Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets range from $60 to $350. This year’s Grand Diva is musician Amanda Shaw. For information visit www.festigals.org.
Downtown NOLA awards
Nominations are due Friday, June 14, for five honorees to be celebrated at the 8th annual Downtown NOLA Awards luncheon on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Fillmore at Harrah’s Casino.
The Downtown Development District created the awards to recognize exceptional downtown property owners, businesses, residents, workers and organizations. For information visit www.downtownnola.com.
Talking business
The New Orleans Business Alliance will host its annual meeting from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Hyatt Regency, 601 Loyola Ave.
Featured speaker will be Arnold W. Donald, a New Orleans native and president and chief executive officer for Carnival Corporation. Tickets start at $75. For information visit www.nolaba.org.
Shakespeare fest
Founded in 1993, The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary by bringing two classics to Tulane’s Lupin Center:
"Much Ado About Nothing" will be presented from June 14-30; and "Hamlet" will be presented July 12-28. For information visit neworleansshakespeare.org.